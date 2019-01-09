tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm said on 8 January that Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comment that there was no recent settlement discussions between the iPhone maker and the chipmaker were “misleading.”

“We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on 8 January, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the “third calendar quarter of last year.”

In the same interview, Cook had confirmed that there is going be a service, and a few hints point at a video streaming service.

When asked if Apple was doing more in payments or in health, he said, "You will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming. I don’t want to tell you about what they are."

He may have denied that revealing what kind of service it'd be, but some hints suggest it could be the rumored streaming service. For instance, at CES 2019, Apple announced its collaborations with Samsung and LG: There is going be to a new "iTunes Movies and TV Shows" app which will be launched for select Smart TVs by Samsung, and there will also be support for AirPlay 2.

LG, on the other hand, has aligned itself with Apple by supporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its 2019 smart TVs out-of-the-box.

So, we're guessing its a Netflix or an Amazon Prime alternative which is expected to launch in the first half of 2019.

If not, it could be a service that has to do with healthcare. "If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?' It will be about health. Because our business has always been about enriching people’s lives."

With inputs from Reuters

