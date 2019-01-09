Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm calls Apple CEO's comment about no settlement discussions 'misleading'

Qualcomm said that it has been in discussions with Apple regarding the licensing dispute.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 13:16 PM IST

Qualcomm said on 8 January that Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comment that there was no recent settlement discussions between the iPhone maker and the chipmaker were “misleading.”

“We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on 8 January, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the “third calendar quarter of last year.”

Qualcomm. Image: Reuters

Qualcomm. Image: Reuters

In the same interview, Cook had confirmed that there is going be a service, and a few hints point at a video streaming service.

When asked if Apple was doing more in payments or in health, he said, "You will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming. I don’t want to tell you about what they are."

He may have denied that revealing what kind of service it'd be, but some hints suggest it could be the rumored streaming service. For instance, at CES 2019, Apple announced its collaborations with Samsung and LG: There is going be to a new "iTunes Movies and TV Shows" app which will be launched for select Smart TVs by Samsung, and there will also be support for AirPlay 2.

LG, on the other hand, has aligned itself with Apple by supporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its 2019 smart TVs out-of-the-box.

You wouldn't want to be in Tim Cook's shoes right now. Reuters

You wouldn't want to be in Tim Cook's shoes right now. Reuters

So, we're guessing its a Netflix or an Amazon Prime alternative which is expected to launch in the first half of 2019.

If not, it could be a service that has to do with healthcare. "If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?' It will be about health. Because our business has always been about enriching people’s lives."

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019
The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet

The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet
Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite

Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

also see

Apple

Apple's optical sensor provider AMS' shares 20% value after Tim Cook's sales warning

Jan 04, 2019

Tim Cook

Tim Cook confirms Apple will announce new services soon, could be video streaming

Jan 09, 2019

Apple

Apple faces rough 2019 start in China with court battle, trade war and 5G spell

Jan 05, 2019

Apple iPhone

Qualcomm enforces a court order banning some Apple iPhone sales in Germany

Jan 04, 2019

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Supreme Court likely to hear Ayodhya title dispute case; Parliament updates; Ajit Doval to meet Afghan NSA in Delhi; day's top stories

Jan 04, 2019

Qualcomm

Samsung, Huawei supply a majority of their own modem chips, says Qualcomm

Jan 05, 2019

science

Extreme Weather

Natural climate loads the dice that turns California's droughts, wildfires ugly

Jan 09, 2019

Earth from Space

NASA OSIRIS-REx captures Earth, moon, asteroid Bennu in a single frame

Jan 09, 2019

Stephen Hawking

A brief history of Stephen Hawking's wit on the legend's 77th birth anniversary

Jan 09, 2019

Galactic Collision

Milky way collision with nearby galaxy could wake up sleeping black hole in its centre

Jan 09, 2019