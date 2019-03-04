Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

President gives nod to ordinance that allows Aadhaar as valid ID proof in certain cases

The ordinance allows the use of Aadhaar as ID proof for mobile SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

Press Trust of India Mar 04, 2019 13:38:08 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to an ordinance that allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as ID proof for obtaining mobile SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

The ordinance — necessitated because the Rajya Sabha could not approve a Bill after its passage by the Lok Sabha — was promulgated on Saturday.

Last week, the Cabinet approved the promulgation of an ordinance to give effect to changes proposed in Aadhaar and two others legislations. The amendments provide for stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar and violation of privacy.

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

It bans storing of core biometric information as well as Aadhaar number by service providers in cases of individuals who have voluntarily offered the national ID as a means of authentication. The ordinance gives effect to the changes in the Aadhaar Act such as giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

The amendments make it clear that anyone not offering Aadhaar cannot be denied any service, be it opening of a bank account or obtaining a mobile phone SIM card.

The changes also lay down the procedure for offline verification of an Aadhaar number holder, and confers enhanced regulator like power on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to give directions as it may consider necessary to any entity in the Aadhaar ecosystem.

Every requesting entity to whom an authentication request is made will have to inform the Aadhaar number holder of alternate and viable means of identification and will not deny any service to them for refusing to, or being unable to undergo authentication.

The changes entail a civil penalty of up to Rs 1 crore on entities that violate the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, with an additional fine of up to Rs 10 lakh per day in case of continuous non-compliance.

Unauthorised use of identity information by a requesting entity or offline verification seeking entity would be punishable with imprisonment of up to three years with a fine that may extend to Rs 10,000 or in case of a company with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The ordinance will omit Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act relating to the use of Aadhaar by private entities. The changes have been brought about through amendments in Aadhaar Act, the Indian Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

NewsTracker

IL&FS crisis: Enforcement Directorate raids multiple locations after filing payment default case under PMLA

Feb 20, 2019

NewsTracker

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Enforcement Directorate searches office, residential premises of Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot

Mar 01, 2019

Should the president run India?

Feb 23, 2019

TheySaidIt

Ram Nath Kovind condemns Pulwama terror attack, says nation has faced such challenges with courage

Feb 17, 2019

NewsTracker

Triple talaq ordinance greenlit by President Ram Nath Kovind two days after Cabinet nod

Feb 21, 2019

NewsTracker

'Welcome home,' tweets Modi as Wing Commander Abhinandan returns to India; Kovind praises 'bravery' of pilot

Mar 01, 2019

science

Moon Swirls

Mystery of swirls on Moon may finally have an answer — they're formed by solar wind

Mar 04, 2019

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch paved the way for landing on the Moon, 50 years ago this week

Mar 04, 2019

Carbon Control

New powder can capture carbon pollution from power plants cheaply, effectively

Mar 04, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: A glimpse of the wealth of marine life scattered along Mumbai's shores

Mar 03, 2019