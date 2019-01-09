tech2 News Staff

Back in December, Xiaomi had begun pushing out a beta update for the POCO F1 that added the ability to shoot 960 fps slow-motion video. A report now states that a stable build could be out in a couple of weeks, along with an option allowing users to capture 4K video footage at 60 fps.

General Manager for POCO India, C Manmohan, took to his Twitter account to announce that a stable update bringing 960 fps slow-motion video will be out in two weeks. He added that another update will be rolled out in February which will add the ability to shoot 4K 60 fps video.

And regarding 4K 60 FPS, we will be rolling it out in the stable update in February. We are working with our partners to also provide Widevine L1 certification.

We will continue to focus on providing the best experience on POCO F1. (2/2)@IndiaPOCO — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) January 7, 2019

The update, which is due to arrive in a couple of weeks, also brings Night Mode to the POCO F1 Camera UI, along with fixes addressing battery drain and touch latency issues.

The POCO F1 also lacks Widevine L1 support, which means that users can't stream Full HD video from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Widevine cannot be updated over the air, but the tweet by C Manmohan does add that POCO has been working with their partners to upgrade the certification to L1. We're not quite sure how POCO intends to get this done.

However, with a price tag starting at Rs 19,999, the POCO F1 continues to be one of the most powerful performers under Rs 25,000. Here's a link to our detailed review of the phone.

