Tuesday, August 30, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pixel Notepad, Google’s first foldable phone will have an ultra micro hole camera and 7.58-inch main display

Details of Google’s first foldable smartphone have started appearing online. The Google Notepad will feature a 7.58-inch internal display and a 5.8-inch external display.


FP StaffAug 30, 2022 13:52:20 IST

In a patent that Google had filed in June earlier this year with the World Intellectual Property Organization for their upcoming foldable phone, and which was published just recently, it has been observed that their foldable device’s horizontal inward folding design is comparable to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Pixel Notepad, Google’s first foldable phone will have an ultra micro hole camera and 7.58-inch main display (2)

The foldable from Google has been named the Pixel Notepad although, leaks and rumours have referred to it as the Pixel Fold. Although the Google Pixel Notepad appears to have a bigger bezel in the patent illustration, the actual appearance ought to be better.

Google foldable phone patent.#Google #PixelFold pic.twitter.com/5va7iOV0RO

— Ankush Vishwakarma (@ankushtechy) August 28, 2022

Furthermore, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4’s under-the-screen camera implementation, Google Notepad’s patent shows that the folding screen of the phone houses the selfie camera in the top bezel. According to the patent, the flexible screen’s bezel will have a camera with a moving aperture, which, may be the first of its kind in a foldable device. 

On August 5, a leak surfaced which disclosed that the Google Pixel folding screen projector will resemble the OPPO Find N from the front and the Google Pixel 7 from the rear. 

The device will be relatively compact with a huge screen that folds inward horizontally and will have a complete screen without holes on the inner screen, along with a micro-perforated camera on the inner screen bezel. The outer screen will have a single hole in the middle. 

As per previous leaks, the Google Pixel Notepad foldable is supposed to have a short and broad body and a 5.8-inch external screen. The Pixel Notepad was reportedly going to have a 7.58-inch main display which would be manufactured by Samsung Display. The phone will have three cameras: a 12.2-megapixel primary IMX363 camera, a 12-megapixel secondary IMX386 camera, and two 8-megapixel IMX355 selfie cameras.

The phone is now scheduled for a launch next spring and is slated to be priced at around $1400 when it launches. Although this would make the Pixel Fold substantially more expensive than the cheapest Pixel 6, as well as Pixel 7, it would still be about $400 cheaper than the cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Google lines up new measures, cybersecurity roadshows, grants to bolster online safety in India

Aug 26, 2022
Google lines up new measures, cybersecurity roadshows, grants to bolster online safety in India
Google has a cool ‘Hinglish’ feature on Google Pay. Here's how to activate and use it

Google

Google has a cool ‘Hinglish’ feature on Google Pay. Here's how to activate and use it

Aug 24, 2022
How to use Google Chrome's built-in screenshot tool; Check step-by-step process

How to use Google Chrome's built-in screenshot tool; Check step-by-step process

Aug 29, 2022
'Pre-bunking' shows promise in fight against misinformation and fake news, but what exactly is it?

'Pre-bunking' shows promise in fight against misinformation and fake news, but what exactly is it?

Aug 25, 2022
Don't like how Gmail's new version looks? Here's how to switch back to the old view

Gmail

Don't like how Gmail's new version looks? Here's how to switch back to the old view

Aug 24, 2022
Google, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Twitter: New report reveals who collects the most data from users

Google

Google, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Twitter: New report reveals who collects the most data from users

Aug 25, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022