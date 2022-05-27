Friday, May 27, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google’s foldable Pixel phone is not coming anytime soon, has been postponed to 2023

Google was slated to launch their upcoming foldable Pixel device by the end of this year. However, the launch has been delayed, and will likely take place around spring of 2023. The main reason behind this is one of their major competitors in the foldable devices space, Samsung.


FP StaffMay 27, 2022 10:47:06 IST

Google was planning to launch one of its most anticipated devices, the Pixel Fold, by the end of this year. Now, a new report on 9to5Google says the launch of the foldable smartphone has been postponed, and in all likelihood, will be launched by the end of spring in 2023.

Google Foldable Pixel Notepad launch delayed will launch in 2023

While chip shortages and issues with global supply chains may be a major issue, the main reason why the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, as it is being called in some circles has been delayed, is the fact that the engineers at Google are simply not happy how the device’s development has been up to this point.

One of the major reasons why development has been slow, and why production will be even slower for the Pixel Notepad is the supply of foldable panels. The Pixel Notepad was reportedly going to have a foldable, 7.58-inch main display manufactured by Samsung Display, but the company is busy producing panels for Samsung's own devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and hasn’t been able to allocate resources and production facilities for other customers.

The phone is now scheduled for a launch next spring. Notably, Google unveiled a bunch of new and upcoming products at its Google I/O conference in May, and Pixel Notepad was not one of them, despite several rumours that Google was just putting some finishing touches to the phone.

The Pixel Notepad, if it ever launches, will be Google's first foldable smartphone. Earlier reports say it would sport Google's Tensor chip, and the same camera setup as Google's Pixel 6a, though if the phone really launches nearly a year from now, these specifications are likely to change.

The Pixel Fold is slated to be priced at around $1400 when it launches. Although this would make the Pixel Fold substantially more expensive than the cheapest Pixel 6, as well as Pixel 7, it would still be about $400 cheaper than the cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, do keep in mind that for the upcoming fold devices, Samsung plans to reduce the price significantly. Moreover, Google will be very late to the party with the Pixel Notepad, so any chances that it had of undercutting the Samsung Z Fold 4 are out of the window.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Doodle celebrates legendary wrestler 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birth anniversary

May 22, 2022
Google Doodle celebrates legendary wrestler 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birth anniversary
From the Pixel 6a, to a Pixel tablet, here are all the devices that were announced at the Google I/O

From the Pixel 6a, to a Pixel tablet, here are all the devices that were announced at the Google I/O

May 12, 2022
Explained: Google Pixel 6a Will Face Some Major Challenges In Company’s 2nd Indian Innings

Explained: Google Pixel 6a Will Face Some Major Challenges In Company’s 2nd Indian Innings

May 16, 2022
Google Translate adds 24 new languages including Bhojpuri, Assamese, Sanskrit, Maithili and many more

Google Translate adds 24 new languages including Bhojpuri, Assamese, Sanskrit, Maithili and many more

May 12, 2022
Android 13 unveiled at Google I/O 2022, has all new features like Google Wallet, RCS Chat and more

Android 13 unveiled at Google I/O 2022, has all new features like Google Wallet, RCS Chat and more

May 12, 2022
Google Assistant is now available on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4

Smartwatch

Google Assistant is now available on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4

May 24, 2022

science

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022
Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

May 20, 2022
Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022