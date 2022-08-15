FP Staff

Apart from Samsung, several Chinese smartphone manufacturers are massively into foldable smartphones and have been making some groundbreaking innovations. Oppo, for example, entered the foldable smartphone market with a phone that folds without a crease.

This device, named the Oppo Find N, was an experimental device that Oppo decided to sell. When it was released, it was one of the most hyped devices because of the way it folded and the hinge mechanism that it used.

Well, a new leak suggests that Oppo might be working on their next generation of foldable smartphones. According to notable tech tipster, Yogesh Brar, Oppo is working on two new foldable smartphones which are going to hit the global market with the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The devices will be launched as Oppo Find N Fold and the Find N Flip. Reports claim that smartphones have been listed on European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Besides this, there isn’t much information regarding the upcoming foldable smartphones.

Oppo seems to have taken the inspiration for the names of the devices from Samsung’s range of foldable phones. There is a good chance that Oppo’s next range of foldable smartphones may be more conventional than their previous offering, and may have the larger screens fold inwards.

The Oppo Find N was launched in China back in December 2021, the smartphone was launched with a price tag of approx Rs 100,000. As per the ongoing rumours, the company is testing the upcoming foldable smartphones in multiple regions of Asia and Europe, the smartphones are also expected to launch later this year.

The smartphones are also expected to ship with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and run on ColorOS 13. Although it would be interesting to see at what price the foldable smartphones will be launched, it would be safe to assume that they will be on the pricier side. Besides a top-notch, flagship level SoC, the rest of the specifications too will be flagship level.

This time around, there is a good possibility that the device will be introduced in India as well, although, the number of devices for the Indian market will be very limited. We also suspect that the devices for the Indian market would be the mid-level variants, to keep prices in check.