Monday, August 15, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo is working on two new foldable smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Oppo entered the foldable smartphone last year with a smartphone that did not have any creases unlike the ones from Samsung or Motorola. For 2022, they are working on two different foldable devices, named the Oppo Find N Fold and the Find N Flip.


FP StaffAug 15, 2022 12:22:33 IST

Apart from Samsung, several Chinese smartphone manufacturers are massively into foldable smartphones and have been making some groundbreaking innovations. Oppo, for example, entered the foldable smartphone market with a phone that folds without a crease.

Oppo is working on two new foldable smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

This device, named the Oppo Find N, was an experimental device that Oppo decided to sell. When it was released, it was one of the most hyped devices because of the way it folded and the hinge mechanism that it used.

Well, a new leak suggests that Oppo might be working on their next generation of foldable smartphones. According to notable tech tipster, Yogesh Brar, Oppo is working on two new foldable smartphones which are going to hit the global market with the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The devices will be launched as Oppo Find N Fold and the Find N Flip. Reports claim that smartphones have been listed on European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Besides this, there isn’t much information regarding the upcoming foldable smartphones.

Oppo seems to have taken the inspiration for the names of the devices from Samsung’s range of foldable phones. There is a good chance that Oppo’s next range of foldable smartphones may be more conventional than their previous offering, and may have the larger screens fold inwards.

The Oppo Find N was launched in China back in December 2021, the smartphone was launched with a price tag of approx Rs 100,000. As per the ongoing rumours, the company is testing the upcoming foldable smartphones in multiple regions of Asia and Europe, the smartphones are also expected to launch later this year.

The smartphones are also expected to ship with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and run on ColorOS 13. Although it would be interesting to see at what price the foldable smartphones will be launched, it would be safe to assume that they will be on the pricier side. Besides a top-notch, flagship level SoC, the rest of the specifications too will be flagship level.

This time around, there is a good possibility that the device will be introduced in India as well, although, the number of devices for the Indian market will be very limited. We also suspect that the devices for the Indian market would be the mid-level variants, to keep prices in check. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Aug 11, 2022
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications
Oppo plans to launch the Oppo Watch 3 series on August 10, pictures surface online

Oppo

Oppo plans to launch the Oppo Watch 3 series on August 10, pictures surface online

Aug 03, 2022
Vivo India accused of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 2,217 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Vivo

Vivo India accused of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 2,217 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Aug 04, 2022
Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Budget Smartphones

Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Aug 09, 2022
Germany bans OPPO and OnePlus smartphone sales, other EU countries might follow suit

BBK Electronics

Germany bans OPPO and OnePlus smartphone sales, other EU countries might follow suit

Aug 10, 2022
How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Chinese Smartphone Ban

How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Aug 11, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022