FP Studio 17 October, 2018 20:18 IST

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro hits the sweet spot in every department

Panasonic has recently launched its new flagship called the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro.

Panasonic has recently launched its new flagship called the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro. It is a sub 30,000 smartphone, but its features do not agree with the price, in a good way.

The primary highlight of the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro is its cameras – A 16-megapixel selfie camera and 5-megapixel + 16-megapixel AI-powered dual cameras.

The display, on the other hand, is 6.1 inches full HD with a 19:9 aspect ratio. On the design front, Panasonic has implemented a 2.5 D curve design wrapped in a stainless steel body which gives it a premium look.

While the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro lays a strong foundation for its primary features, it also throws in a little something extra that will leave you mighty impressed. What are these features? Check out the unboxing video and find out for yourself!

The Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro starts at a price of 22,000. Watch Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro's unboxing video below!

This is a partnered post. 

