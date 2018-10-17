Panasonic has recently launched its new flagship called the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro. It is a sub ₹30,000 smartphone, but its features do not agree with the price, in a good way.

The primary highlight of the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro is its cameras – A 16-megapixel selfie camera and 5-megapixel + 16-megapixel AI-powered dual cameras.

The display, on the other hand, is 6.1 inches full HD with a 19:9 aspect ratio. On the design front, Panasonic has implemented a 2.5 D curve design wrapped in a stainless steel body which gives it a premium look.

While the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro lays a strong foundation for its primary features, it also throws in a little something extra that will leave you mighty impressed. What are these features? Check out the unboxing video and find out for yourself!

The Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro starts at a price of ₹22,000. Watch Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro's unboxing video below!

This is a partnered post.