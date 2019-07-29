Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo 'Waterfall screen' teased, shows off edge-to-edge display, button-less design

This Oppo phone reportedly has an 88-degree curve on the side borders with thin bezel on the top and bottom.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 14:37:48 IST

In the past few years, we have seen several innovations on the smartphone design-front — the notch, pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor — to achieve a bezel-less display. But is a bezel-less display enough? Oppo is nodding sideways. The latest innovation by the Chinese company is a 'Waterfall screen', which will remind you of Samsung's edge display, but only a better and improved version of it.

In a post on Weibo, Oppo VP, Shen Yiren Brian teased a few images of the new display design. When you look at the pictures you instantly know why the display is called 'waterfall screen'. You can see the display spilling to the edges of the phone, which gives you an almost 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. Another gorgeous design-change is that the side buttons have been replaced by virtual buttons. There is still a very thin bezel at the bottom and the top of the device, though.

Oppo Waterfall screen teased, shows off edge-to-edge display, button-less design

Image: Weibo.

Tipster Ice Universe has also posted a short video of the device on Twitter, displaying an Oppo phone with almost no bezel.

(Also read: Huawei Mate 30 reported live pictures spotted online showing the 'waterfall display')


The Phone Talks also shared a few gifs to show what the new waterfall screen would look like. Their report says that the device has 88 degrees curve on the side borders.

oppo display

Image: Weibo.

Oppo recently also confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. Oppo announced the same last month at MWC Shanghai

Image: Weibo.

Image: Weibo.

Interestingly, the teased smartphone with waterfall screen by Oppo also shows sans a front-facing camera. Could this be the same device as the one with under-display selfie camera that the company teased?

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

Brand OPPO has built a solid foundation for a thriving future

Jul 25, 2019
Brand OPPO has built a solid foundation for a thriving future
Tech innovation and creative marketing have put brand OPPO on top of the leader board

Partnered

Tech innovation and creative marketing have put brand OPPO on top of the leader board

Jul 25, 2019
OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

Jul 22, 2019
What makes the new OPPO K3 both the beauty and the beast?

Partnered

What makes the new OPPO K3 both the beauty and the beast?

Jul 22, 2019
OPPO K3 demands your undivided attention with a fury of features

OPPO K3 demands your undivided attention with a fury of features

Jul 26, 2019
Why the OPPO A9 will quickly turn into your best friend

Partnered

Why the OPPO A9 will quickly turn into your best friend

Jul 26, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019