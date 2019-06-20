Thursday, June 20, 2019Back to
Oppo to showcase first ever under-display camera smartphone on 26 June in Shanghai

Oppo poster teased on Weibo shows a smartphone with an in display sensor on the surface of a smartphone in the highlight.

tech2 News StaffJun 20, 2019 15:38:53 IST

After teasing a small video showing the glimpse of under display front camera, Oppo created a buzz among the customers. Now according to the speculations, Oppo might showcase this device on 26 June at the Asian Mobile World Congress 2019 to be held in Shanghai.

An Oppo poster is teased on Weibo and it shows a smartphone with an in-display sensor in the middle of the edge of the surface in highlight. We are expecting that it could be the under display camera that the brand was working on.

Representational image of Oppo Find X

Other brands have tried giving unique designs for their smartphone cameras like pop up selfie camera, flip camera and so on but if Oppo launches this phone, it will be the first smartphone to come with under display front-facing camera.


According to the video that was teased on Twitter earlier this month, the phone had a notch-less display, edge to edge screen and an under display front camera.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

There is still no official word as to if the brand is just planning to showcase or they are launching the device. We can only sit back and wish for this under display camera to become reality soon so that we can get our hands on it.

