Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30 reported live pictures spotted online showing the 'waterfall display'

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC and have a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 09:36:10 IST

While the Huawei Mate 30 launch is some time away (nearly two months) the leaks surrounding the device are not going to die anytime soon. There have been several renders floating around the internet which detail how the phone might appear. Now we have alleged live photos of the device showing the front side and giving us a clearer look at the display.

Huawei Mate 30 reported live pictures spotted online showing the waterfall display

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

What we can see in the pictures, shared by reliable tipster Ice Universe, is that like the Mate 20 before it, the Mate 30 also has a curved display. This means that the device is practically bezel-less safe for a sizable notch on the front of the device. The report says that this new display is being called the "Waterfall display". The notch on the phone looks to be packing in the selfie camera and other sensors which are likely going to be used for 3D face authentication purposes.

Ahead of the official launch of the device, certain specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro have been leaked online. According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC, a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W supercharge fast charging feature.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Huawei Mate 30 Lite

Huawei Mate 30 Lite spotted on TENAA, features rear quad camera setup and storage upto 256 GB

Jul 11, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Lite spotted on TENAA, features rear quad camera setup and storage upto 256 GB
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to launch in China on 26 July, leaked invite image confirms

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to launch in China on 26 July, leaked invite image confirms

Jul 22, 2019
After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Huawei

After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Jul 14, 2019
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Huawei

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Jul 23, 2019
Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Huawei

Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Jul 14, 2019
Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Huawei

Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Jul 20, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019