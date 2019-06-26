Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo showcases a smartphone with the world's first under-screen selfie camera

Oppo says that its first smartphone with an under-screen camera will be launched in the near future.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 18:12:42 IST

Oppo, a company that appears to be obsessed with the idea of a truly bezel-less phone, just took to the MWC Shanghai show-floor to unveil the world’s first working smartphone prototype with an under-screen selfie camera.

Earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone company did tease that the technology would be on display at MWC Shanghai but did not reveal much about the workings behind it.

Oppo claims that the display uses a custom transparent material that features a redesigned pixel structure, allowing light to pass through to the camera. The sensor itself is also claimed to be larger than other selfie cameras, with a wider aperture lens in front.

Oppo showcases a smartphone with the worlds first under-screen selfie camera

Oppo's prototype smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. Image: Oppo

The display area over the camera still works with touch control, and Oppo says that display quality doesn't get compromised. Images of the prototype, however, do reveal that the camera underneath does show itself a wee bit at certain angles.

As per a report by The Verge, Oppo does note that putting a screen in front of a camera will, in turn, reduce photo image quality. But company officials did clarify that the algorithms developed for the phone are tuned to the hardware in order to deal with these inherent issues. In fact, Oppo's going far enough to claim that the quality of images shot with the front camera is “on par with mainstream devices.”

How accurate is that bit of information? Well, we'll only know once we've tried the tech for ourselves.

Now, Oppo isn't quite ready with a commercially available phone which features the new under-screen camera, but the company did mention that a phone will be launched "in the near future".

Given the fact that Oppo does show off new tech only months before a commercial launch — as was the case with its 10x zoom capable periscope lens tech which we saw debut with the Reno — we won't be surprised to see a phone before the end of the year.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Oppo

Oppo Reno 5G variant launched in China with hardware similar to the Reno 10X Zoom

Jun 26, 2019
Oppo Reno 5G variant launched in China with hardware similar to the Reno 10X Zoom
Oppo to showcase first ever under-display camera smartphone on 26 June in Shanghai

Oppo

Oppo to showcase first ever under-display camera smartphone on 26 June in Shanghai

Jun 20, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019