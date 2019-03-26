Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
Oppo VP reveals the four colour variants of upcoming smartphone sub-brand Reno

The flagship phone is likely to sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,056 mAh battery and a 48 MP main camera.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 14:11:58 IST

Oppo is expected to introduce a new line-up of smartphones under a new sub-brand called Reno on 10 April. This would be the second sub-brand from Oppo after Realme.

Oppo's vice president Shen Yiren via his official Weibo account has been revealing tidbits of what the Reno smartphone might pack in.

In one of his recent posts, Yiren showed off the phone's camera prowess by giving a sneak peek at some of the upcoming smartphone's camera samples.

Camera samples from Oppo Reno. Image: Weibo

As per a report in GizmoChina, Oppo's periscopic lens technology which offers 10X lossless zoom for smartphone photography might come in Oppo Reno.

In a different post, Yiren showed the different colours that the phone might come in namely Sea Green, Midnight Black, Pink and Nebula Purple.

The Midnight Black variant and Nebula Purple seem to come with a mirror back finish.

Also, the phone seems to have a well-framed body with rounded edges.

Oppo Reno colour samples. Image: Weibo

The post confirms the colours shown in an earlier leak but doesn't give a glimpse of a triple-camera setup which is also rumoured to come.

Not a lot is known about the Reno's internals, but the flagship phone is likely to sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,056 mAh battery and a 48 MP primary camera.

Oppo Reno is also confirmed to come with VOOC 3.0 charging technology instead of SuperVOOC technology, seen on the Find X(Review) Lamborghini edition. The reason given is the combination of a large battery with the thin size of the device might be risky.

One of the posts also claims the chins of Reno (right) and Find X (left) to be "very close" to one another.

Chins of Reno (right) and Find X (left). Image: Weibo

However, there is an element of confusion surrounding the Oppo Reno. While rumours and leaks so far led us to believe that it might be flagship smartphone, new leaks suggest that there could be another phone named the Oppo Reno that has a 6.4-inch display, a dual-camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead.

