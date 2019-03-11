Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo all set to announce yet another sub-brand called Reno on 10 April in China

The news about Reno, the new sub-brand was first broken by Oppo’s Vice President Shen Yiren.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 16:54:51 IST

Oppo recently launched the Oppo F11 Pro and the F11 in India. Now the company is in news not for the launch of a new smartphone, but instead for the launch of a whole new line-up of smartphones under a new sub-brand called Reno.

As per a report in My Smart Price, Oppo might be planning to launch this new sub-brand in China on 10 April. This would be the second sub-brand from Oppo after Realme.

The Oppo Find X. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

The Oppo Find X. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

The news about this new sub-brand was first announced by Oppo’s vice president Shen Yiren via his official Weibo account which was then shared by Oppo's official Weibo account.

Image: My Smart Price.

Shared by Oppo’s Vice President Shen Yiren via his official Weibo account. Image: My Smart Price.

A landing page for Reno is already up. Currently, there is no information on the page except the launch date of the sub-brand which is on 10 April.

Oppo already has a sub-brand called Realme in India. So it isn't clear at this moment whether Reno might travel to India or no.

Oppo Reno. Image: My Smart Price

Oppo Reno. Image: My Smart Price

Find Z is expected to be the successor of Oppo Find X and is claimed to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and sport a 48-megapixel camera with support for 10x hybrid zoom.

There is an alleged leaked image of Oppo Reno smartphone that has surfaced online which shows the rear of the phone. It seems to have a curved back panel of glass with the dual-camera setup.

As of now, there is no news on the price and specifications of the devices that Oppo Reno might offer.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 with 48 MP camera, 6.5-inch display launched starting at Rs 19,990

Mar 05, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera set to debut today: Everything we know so far

Mar 04, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the event live

Mar 05, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro will have a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio says company

Mar 02, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive mid-range segment

Mar 05, 2019

OPPO F11 Pro: The new superhero in town!

Feb 28, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019