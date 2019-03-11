tech2 News Staff

Oppo recently launched the Oppo F11 Pro and the F11 in India. Now the company is in news not for the launch of a new smartphone, but instead for the launch of a whole new line-up of smartphones under a new sub-brand called Reno.

As per a report in My Smart Price, Oppo might be planning to launch this new sub-brand in China on 10 April. This would be the second sub-brand from Oppo after Realme.

The news about this new sub-brand was first announced by Oppo’s vice president Shen Yiren via his official Weibo account which was then shared by Oppo's official Weibo account.

A landing page for Reno is already up. Currently, there is no information on the page except the launch date of the sub-brand which is on 10 April.

Oppo already has a sub-brand called Realme in India. So it isn't clear at this moment whether Reno might travel to India or no.

Oppo Reno. Image: My Smart Price

Find Z is expected to be the successor of Oppo Find X and is claimed to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and sport a 48-megapixel camera with support for 10x hybrid zoom.

There is an alleged leaked image of Oppo Reno smartphone that has surfaced online which shows the rear of the phone. It seems to have a curved back panel of glass with the dual-camera setup.

Oppo Reno leaked from rear. Looks very similar to Vivo Apex 2019.#Oppo #Reno pic.twitter.com/RDxcsgCBit — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 11, 2019

As of now, there is no news on the price and specifications of the devices that Oppo Reno might offer.

