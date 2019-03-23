Saturday, March 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo's upcoming Reno smartphone to come with VOOC 3.0 charging technology

Oppo's VOOC 3.0 is nearly 23.8 percent times faster than the current VOOC 2.0 standard.

tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2019 12:57:51 IST

Oppo phones are now usually coming with the company's proprietary VOOC fast charging technology. The latest phone to come with it was the Oppo F11 Pro which could charge the phone to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. Now it has been revealed that Oppo's upcoming phone 'Reno' will come with a new technology called VOOC 3.0 charging technology.

Oppos upcoming Reno smartphone to come with VOOC 3.0 charging technology

Image: tech2/Omakar

The Chinese smartphone maker's VP confirmed this news on the company's official Weibo page. He said that Oppo's faster SuperVOOC technology, seen on the Find X(Review) Lamborghini edition could not be used on the Oppo Reno since the latter opts for a large battery. Combined with the thin size of the device, SuperVOOC would make it a risk of exploding.

VOOC 3.0, while not as fast as SuperVOOC, is nearly 23.8 percent times faster than the current VOOC 2.0 standard. The charging technology gives out 20W of power similar to the OnePlus’s Dash Charge and lets you recharge your phone from 0 – 75 percent in 30 minutes.

The Oppo Reno is said to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,056 mAh battery. The phone also is touted to come with the 48 MP and 10x loss-less optical zoom camera that was revealed at this year's MWC 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Oppo Reno

Oppo all set to announce yet another sub-brand called Reno on 10 April in China

Mar 11, 2019
Oppo all set to announce yet another sub-brand called Reno on 10 April in China
Oppo Reno leak suggests the phone will debut in four colours and a matte finish

Oppo

Oppo Reno leak suggests the phone will debut in four colours and a matte finish

Mar 14, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy to recommend

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy to recommend

Mar 12, 2019
Google's patent reportedly reveals that the company is working on a foldable phone

Google

Google's patent reportedly reveals that the company is working on a foldable phone

Mar 16, 2019
OPPO F11 Pro: The perfect amalgamation of performance, design and photography

OPPO F11 Pro: The perfect amalgamation of performance, design and photography

Mar 13, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro goes on sale today in India: Launch offers, price, specifications

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro goes on sale today in India: Launch offers, price, specifications

Mar 15, 2019

science

World Tuberculosis Day: Is India on track to becoming a TB-free nation by 2025?

World TB Day

World Tuberculosis Day: Is India on track to becoming a TB-free nation by 2025?

Mar 23, 2019
World Tuberculosis Day: New research offers hope for drug-resistant TB epidemic

World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day: New research offers hope for drug-resistant TB epidemic

Mar 23, 2019
Tuberculosis has 'profound financial implications' for India: Health Minister JP Nadda

World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis has 'profound financial implications' for India: Health Minister JP Nadda

Mar 22, 2019
CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Particle Physics

CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Mar 22, 2019