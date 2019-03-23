tech2 News Staff

Oppo phones are now usually coming with the company's proprietary VOOC fast charging technology. The latest phone to come with it was the Oppo F11 Pro which could charge the phone to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. Now it has been revealed that Oppo's upcoming phone 'Reno' will come with a new technology called VOOC 3.0 charging technology.

The Chinese smartphone maker's VP confirmed this news on the company's official Weibo page. He said that Oppo's faster SuperVOOC technology, seen on the Find X(Review) Lamborghini edition could not be used on the Oppo Reno since the latter opts for a large battery. Combined with the thin size of the device, SuperVOOC would make it a risk of exploding.

VOOC 3.0, while not as fast as SuperVOOC, is nearly 23.8 percent times faster than the current VOOC 2.0 standard. The charging technology gives out 20W of power similar to the OnePlus’s Dash Charge and lets you recharge your phone from 0 – 75 percent in 30 minutes.

The Oppo Reno is said to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,056 mAh battery. The phone also is touted to come with the 48 MP and 10x loss-less optical zoom camera that was revealed at this year's MWC 2019.

