Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno leak suggests the phone will debut in four colours and a matte finish

The Oppo Reno is expected to be the world's first smartphone to feature a 10x lossless zoom lens,

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 00:30:56 IST

Oppo's very first flagship smartphone of 2019 is expected to debut on 10 April and as far as rumours go, the phone will most likely be named Reno.

Now latest reports have revealed that Reno will mostly like be announced in four colours. According to a source on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Reno will be sold in Fog Green, Pink Mist, Night Black, and Nebula Purple colours with purported renders suggesting a triple-camera setup on the back. The renders also suggest that the back will feature a matte finish instead of the glossy finish we saw on the Oppo R17 Pro.

Oppo Reno leak suggests the phone will debut in four colours and a matte finish

Oppo Reno colours. Image: Weibo

One of the three camera lenses on the back of the phone is more-or-less confirmed to be a 10x zoom periscope camera. The other two lenses are expected to be a wide-angle lens and a standard-angle primary lens.

As far as internals go, not a lot is known about the Reno just yet, but as per a report by GizmoChina, the flagship phone will very likely sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 48 MP primary camera.

However, there is an element of confusion surrounding the Oppo Reno. While rumours and leaks so far led us to believe that it might be flagship smartphone, new leaks suggest that there could be another phone named the Oppo Reno that has a 6.4-inch display, a dual-camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Oppo Reno

Oppo all set to announce yet another sub-brand called Reno on 10 April in China

Mar 11, 2019
Oppo all set to announce yet another sub-brand called Reno on 10 April in China
Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy to recommend

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy to recommend

Mar 12, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro, F11 with 48 MP camera, 6.5-inch display launched starting at Rs 19,990

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 with 48 MP camera, 6.5-inch display launched starting at Rs 19,990

Mar 05, 2019
OPPO F11 Pro: The perfect amalgamation of performance, design and photography

OPPO F11 Pro: The perfect amalgamation of performance, design and photography

Mar 13, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera set to debut today: Everything we know so far

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera set to debut today: Everything we know so far

Mar 04, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro will have a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio says company

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro will have a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio says company

Mar 02, 2019

science
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019
Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Wildlife

Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Mar 13, 2019
Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Dusty discoveries

Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Mar 13, 2019
Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mineral Moon

Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mar 13, 2019