tech2 News Staff

Oppo's very first flagship smartphone of 2019 is expected to debut on 10 April and as far as rumours go, the phone will most likely be named Reno.

Now latest reports have revealed that Reno will mostly like be announced in four colours. According to a source on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Reno will be sold in Fog Green, Pink Mist, Night Black, and Nebula Purple colours with purported renders suggesting a triple-camera setup on the back. The renders also suggest that the back will feature a matte finish instead of the glossy finish we saw on the Oppo R17 Pro.

One of the three camera lenses on the back of the phone is more-or-less confirmed to be a 10x zoom periscope camera. The other two lenses are expected to be a wide-angle lens and a standard-angle primary lens.

As far as internals go, not a lot is known about the Reno just yet, but as per a report by GizmoChina, the flagship phone will very likely sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 48 MP primary camera.

However, there is an element of confusion surrounding the Oppo Reno. While rumours and leaks so far led us to believe that it might be flagship smartphone, new leaks suggest that there could be another phone named the Oppo Reno that has a 6.4-inch display, a dual-camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead.

