Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo shows images of its foldable phone prototype online, skips on the details

The device looks to have thicker bezels than the Mate X and is running Oppo's proprietary ColorOS.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 10:31:38 IST

The folding madness has completely unfolded at MWC 2019 this year with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, ZTE, Nubia and more showing off their folding designs. One company, which was rumoured to have a folding phone, is Oppo. Although it abstained the announcement at MWC, Oppo VP Brian Shen has revealed images of the device on the company's Weibo account.

Oppo foldable phone. Weibo.

Oppo foldable phone. Weibo.

On first glance, it appears Oppo has employed the same design language as the Huawei Mate X. In the post, it was made clear that Oppo will not be selling the device unless it sees a lot of demand. The phone has an outward-folding display and a bar on the back just like the Mate X.

(Also Read: Foldable smartphones explained: Huawei's Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold)

Oppo foldable phone. Weibo.

Oppo foldable phone. Weibo.

The device looks to have thicker bezels than the Mate X and is running Oppo's proprietary ColorOS. The raised bar houses a dual-camera system and also the Oppo branding. Apart from that, no other details were revealed by the company but if the device does go into production, it will command a hefty price tag.

Oppo foldable phone. Weibo.

Oppo foldable phone. Weibo.

For all the latest updates from the Mobile World Congress 2019, please head to our MWC 2019 page

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Rising India Summit


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

also see

Foldables

Foldable smartphones explained: Huawei's Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

Feb 25, 2019

Huawei Mate X

Huawei's 'Mate X' folding display smartphone with 5G teased ahead of MWC 2019

Feb 23, 2019

Foldable phones

TCL shows off foldable concept phone with DragonHinge design; devices expected in 2020

Feb 25, 2019

Oppo

MWC 2019: Oppo unveils its 10X lossless camera zoom technology, 5G phone demoed

Feb 23, 2019

Huawei

Huawei, ZTE may or may not be included in trade deals with China says Trump

Feb 23, 2019

NewsTracker

Politics behind debate on security threat from Huawei equipment, says India head Jay Chen

Feb 19, 2019

science

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019

Global Warming

Cooling effect of clouds could vanish in warmer world, accelerate climate change

Feb 26, 2019

Forests

The trouble with relying on trees as carbon sink to do our global warming bidding

Feb 25, 2019