tech2 News Staff

The folding madness has completely unfolded at MWC 2019 this year with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, ZTE, Nubia and more showing off their folding designs. One company, which was rumoured to have a folding phone, is Oppo. Although it abstained the announcement at MWC, Oppo VP Brian Shen has revealed images of the device on the company's Weibo account.

On first glance, it appears Oppo has employed the same design language as the Huawei Mate X. In the post, it was made clear that Oppo will not be selling the device unless it sees a lot of demand. The phone has an outward-folding display and a bar on the back just like the Mate X.

(Also Read: Foldable smartphones explained: Huawei's Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold)

The device looks to have thicker bezels than the Mate X and is running Oppo's proprietary ColorOS. The raised bar houses a dual-camera system and also the Oppo branding. Apart from that, no other details were revealed by the company but if the device does go into production, it will command a hefty price tag.

For all the latest updates from the Mobile World Congress 2019, please head to our MWC 2019 page

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.