MWC 2019: Oppo unveils its 10X lossless camera zoom technology, 5G phone demoed

Oppo claims to have used a periscopic model to flatten the thickness of the camera module.

tech2 News Staff Feb 23, 2019 21:17:02 IST

Mobile World Congress has not officially kicked off but we now have the very first major smartphone announcement from the event and it comes from Chinese giant Oppo. As the company had promised earlier, we now have the first official glimpse of Oppo's 10X lossless Zoom technology along with a new smartphone which was running the Snapdragon 855 chipset and functioning 5G.

The Oppo Find X. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

10X Lossless Zoom

Oppo Product Manager Chuck Wang showed some sample photos clicked using Oppo's new camera zoom technology and then proceeded to explain how it worked. Basically, the 10x zoom consists of a 48MP main camera, a 120-degree ultra wide angle lens and a telephoto lens all working in sync to capture images of varying focal lengths between 16 mm to 160 mm.

Oppo claims to have used a periscopic model to flatten the thickness of the camera so that it wouldn't jut out of the phone. An optical prism was also used to have the light refracted into the lens system for image formation so that the final thickness of the camera module came from an initial 15mm to 6.76 mm.

The camera uses two autofocus features which are present on the main camera and on the wide angle lens. Both these lenses also have OIS to reduce the amount of noise coming in while zooming. Oppo has already started to mass produce this new technology and we shall it on Oppo's next smartphone slated to launch in the second half of the year.

5G Phone

Oppo also made announcements regarding its upcoming 5G-powered phone which it said would boost ‘Cognitive intelligence’. Oppo made sure to stress how good cloud gaming would become with 5G technology due to high throughput and low latency enabling “AAA gaming experience” on smartphones.

The phone which Oppo demoed on stage does not have any name as of yet, but Qualcomm President Christian Ammo took to the stage and explained that the 5G Oppo phone would come with Snapdragon 855 and would be launching very soon. We suspect this to be the Oppo Find X 2.

No more details were given about the device. Also, the rumoured folding phone from Oppo was no-show at the event as well so we have to wait for some more time before we can have any information on that.

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

 

