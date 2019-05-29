Kshitij Pujari

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom in India at an event for a starting price of Rs 39,999. The device has a signature shark-fin pop-up camera giving it an extremely bezel-less front. The device has been made available in European and China markets as well back in April.

The device, as the name suggests, offers 10X optical loss-less zoom capabilities, which was a feature that Oppo had revealed at MWC 2019. This puts it ahead of the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), which offer 5X and 3X optical zoom respectively. Apart from that, the device gets all the flagship specs you can imagine in this day and age, including a Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In its price range, the device is expected to compete with a lot of newcomers which include the OnePlus 7, Black Shark 2 and the Asus ZenFone 6. Let's see how the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom compares with these devices in this spec battle. Mind you, this is just a comparison based on the devices' specifications on the sheet and a full review will reveal how good the device actually is.

Smartphone Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Black Shark 2 OnePlus 7 Asus Zenfone 6 Display Size (inch) 6.6 6.39 6.41 6.4 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 387 403 403 403 Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Optic AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 Weight (gm) 210 205 206 190 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.41 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness — Splashproof Splashproof — On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB No No Yes, up to 1 TB Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.8 (wide, primary) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide) Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes No Camera Array Triple Camera Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual Camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera module Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps) Flash Dual-LED LED flash Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes No Yes Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, Rear mounted 3.5mm jack No No No Yes Radio No No No Yes, FM Radio USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,065 mAh 4,000 4,000 5,000 Fast charging Yes, fast battery charging 20W Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, fast charging 20 W Yes, QuickCharge 4.0 + 10 W Reverse Charging Colours Ocean Green, Jet Black Black, Silver, Blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Prices in India Starts at Rs 39,990 Starts at Rs 39,990 Starts at Rs 32,999 TBD

Conclusion

The Oppo Reno's 10X optical zoom looks to be the standout feature on paper. The triple-camera setup helps as well since the rest of the devices have just a dual-camera setup. Internally all phones look to be processing powerhouses, with very little separating them. The Reno 10X Zoom's price tag will be a defining factor for the phone and we will delve into more finer details of the device in our detailed review.

