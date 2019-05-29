Kshitij PujariMay 29, 2019 16:54:36 IST
Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom in India at an event for a starting price of Rs 39,999. The device has a signature shark-fin pop-up camera giving it an extremely bezel-less front. The device has been made available in European and China markets as well back in April.
The device, as the name suggests, offers 10X optical loss-less zoom capabilities, which was a feature that Oppo had revealed at MWC 2019. This puts it ahead of the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), which offer 5X and 3X optical zoom respectively. Apart from that, the device gets all the flagship specs you can imagine in this day and age, including a Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
In its price range, the device is expected to compete with a lot of newcomers which include the OnePlus 7, Black Shark 2 and the Asus ZenFone 6. Let's see how the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom compares with these devices in this spec battle. Mind you, this is just a comparison based on the devices' specifications on the sheet and a full review will reveal how good the device actually is.
|Smartphone
|Oppo Reno 10X Zoom
|Black Shark 2
|OnePlus 7
|Asus Zenfone 6
|Display Size (inch)
|6.6
|6.39
|6.41
|6.4
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|387
|403
|403
|403
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Optic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|162 x 77.2 x 9.3
|163.6 x 75 x 8.8
|157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2
|159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
|Weight (gm)
|210
|205
|206
|190
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.41 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|6,8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|Splashproof
|Splashproof
|—
|On-Board Memory
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|No
|No
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Sensors
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2
|48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|48 MP, f/1.8 (wide, primary) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide)
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Camera Array
|Triple Camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual Camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Motorized flip-up main camera module
|Video Capture
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps)
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|LED flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, Rear mounted
|3.5mm jack
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, FM Radio
|USB Type
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 3.1
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,065 mAh
|4,000
|4,000
|5,000
|Fast charging
|Yes, fast battery charging 20W
|Yes, fast battery charging 27W
|Yes, fast charging 20 W
|Yes, QuickCharge 4.0 + 10 W Reverse Charging
|Colours
|Ocean Green, Jet Black
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
|Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 39,990
|Starts at Rs 39,990
|Starts at Rs 32,999
|TBD
Conclusion
The Oppo Reno's 10X optical zoom looks to be the standout feature on paper. The triple-camera setup helps as well since the rest of the devices have just a dual-camera setup. Internally all phones look to be processing powerhouses, with very little separating them. The Reno 10X Zoom's price tag will be a defining factor for the phone and we will delve into more finer details of the device in our detailed review.
