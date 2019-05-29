Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
Oppo Reno vs Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 vs ZenFone 6: A budget flagship face-off

The Reno offers 10X optical zoom capabilities, which was a feature that Oppo had revealed at MWC 2019.

Kshitij PujariMay 29, 2019 16:54:36 IST

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom in India at an event for a starting price of Rs 39,999. The device has a signature shark-fin pop-up camera giving it an extremely bezel-less front. The device has been made available in European and China markets as well back in April.

Oppo Reno vs Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 vs ZenFone 6: A budget flagship face-off

The Oppo Reno will be up on sale on all popular e-commerce websites on 7 June. Image: tech2

The device, as the name suggests, offers 10X optical loss-less zoom capabilities, which was a feature that Oppo had revealed at MWC 2019. This puts it ahead of the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), which offer 5X and 3X optical zoom respectively. Apart from that, the device gets all the flagship specs you can imagine in this day and age, including a Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In its price range, the device is expected to compete with a lot of newcomers which include the OnePlus 7, Black Shark 2 and the Asus ZenFone 6. Let's see how the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom compares with these devices in this spec battle. Mind you, this is just a comparison based on the devices' specifications on the sheet and a full review will reveal how good the device actually is.

Smartphone Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Black Shark 2 OnePlus 7 Asus Zenfone 6
Display Size (inch) 6.6 6.39 6.41 6.4
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 387 403 403 403
Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Optic AMOLED IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
Weight (gm) 210 205 206 190
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.41 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB
Ruggedness Splashproof Splashproof
On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB No No Yes, up to 1 TB
Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary)  + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.8 (wide, primary) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide)
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes No
Camera Array Triple Camera Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera module
Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps)
Flash Dual-LED LED flash Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes No Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, Rear mounted
3.5mm jack No No No Yes
Radio No No No Yes, FM Radio
USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,065 mAh 4,000 4,000 5,000
Fast charging Yes, fast battery charging 20W Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, fast charging 20 W Yes, QuickCharge 4.0 + 10 W Reverse Charging
Colours Ocean Green, Jet Black Black, Silver, Blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
Prices in India Starts at Rs 39,990 Starts at Rs 39,990 Starts at Rs 32,999 TBD

Conclusion

The Oppo Reno's 10X optical zoom looks to be the standout feature on paper. The triple-camera setup helps as well since the rest of the devices have just a dual-camera setup. Internally all phones look to be processing powerhouses, with very little separating them. The Reno 10X Zoom's price tag will be a defining factor for the phone and we will delve into more finer details of the device in our detailed review.

