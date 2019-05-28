Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
Asus announces limited ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage

There will be only 3,000 units of this limited edition smartphone sold globally, as per Asus.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 15:48:28 IST

To celebrate its 30-year anniversary Taiwanese electronics giant Asus launched an exclusive limited edition version of the Asus ZenFone 6 called as the ZenFone 6 Edition 30. The company had done something similar with its ZenBook as well. The ZenFone 6 Edition 30 features quite the interesting internals as well as an  "exclusive design" at the back that looks like older ASUS devices.

The Asus Zenfone 6 is packing a powerful Snapdragon 855 chip and up to 8 GB of RAM.

There will be only 3,000 units of this smartphone sold globally, as per Asus and each device will be backed by a 30-month warranty. On the hardware front the device packs in a humungous 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. Apart from that, there is also the Edition 30 logo embossed at the back of the phone. All the rest of the internals seen in the device remain the same.

The Zenfone 6 is packing in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC – arguably the fastest chip an Android phone can have, 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.1-based storage.

This is paired with a 5,000 mAh battery for what Asus is promising is 2-day battery life. The phone supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 tech (18 W) for fast charging.

The 6.4-inch display is notch free and available in an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. splay brightness goes up to 600 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It’s also 100 percent DCI-P3 rated, which means it can show about as many colours as the iPhone XR.

In terms of specs, the camera comprises a Sony IMX 586 sensor that’s rated to 48 MP – just as it is on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Unlike on the OnePlus 7 duo, this camera generates full 48 MP images and not 12 MP binned images. The lens aperture is a relatively larger f/1.79.

ASUS also confirmed that it was participating in the Android Beta Program and promised that Android Q and Android R – the two next versions of Android – will be coming to the device.

 Disclaimer: One of our correspondents was invited by ASUS India for Computex 2019 at Taipei, Taiwan. All travel and accommodation expenses were taken care of by ASUS.

