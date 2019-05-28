14:24 (IST)
Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition — Prices, variants and first sale
The top-end Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition will be available in three RAM/storage variants:
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB — Rs 39,990
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB — Rs 49,990
The regular Reno will be available in a single variant:
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB — Rs 32,990
Sales will begin on 7 June on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal
14:15 (IST)
There's more...
.@oppomobileindia will also be launching its a first flagship store in South Asia in Hyderabad this year. pic.twitter.com/Vtdm6uj6qg— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
14:12 (IST)
Oppo's also launching the regular Reno and here's how it's different from the top-end 10X Zoom Edition
#OPPOreno essentially features the same specifications, excepts for a Snapdragon 710 SOC and a smaller 3,765 mAh battery. And of course, minus the 10X Zoom. pic.twitter.com/ew6R3MSofE— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
14:10 (IST)
A glossary of all the key features of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition
Here's a recap of all the #OppoReno10XZoom specifications. pic.twitter.com/4GShBYU6NN— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
14:09 (IST)
For all you PUBG Mobile fans...
For a better @PUBGMOBILE experience, the #OPPOreno employs a Game voice anti-whistling tech that will eliminate noises like a screen tap. pic.twitter.com/YXYieYevNL— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
14:05 (IST)
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition — software experience
- Colour OS 6 based on Android Pie
- Redesigned animation effects
- For gaming and an overall boost in performance, there's a new Hyper Boost software feature built-in, accessible with the click of a button
- Oppo's Hyper boost tech can increase touch performance while playing games like PUBG Mobile by 16 percent and reduces lag by 44 percent. These are just numbers though, we'll be putting all these claims to the test when we have the unit.
13:57 (IST)
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition — Processor and Battery
We've known this for a while now, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,065 mAh battery with support for Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.
#OPPOreno is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with VOOC 3.0 charging. pic.twitter.com/i0V2BZPNDG— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
13:53 (IST)
More on the cameras
- Both front and back cameras of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition feature a portrait mode.
- Similar to Realme's Chroma Boost mode, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition has a 'Dazzle Colour Mode'.
- The phone also features an Ultra Night Mode 2.0.
- 4K 60 fps video shooting capabilities.
- The primary camera sensor also has something called an Audio Zoom — again, something we've seen earlier on Huawei devices.
13:45 (IST)
The Reno 10X Zoom Editions's 48 MP primary camera features an AI-driven Ultra Clear Engine dedicated to night photography
The primary 48 MP lens of the #OppoReno10XZoom sports an Ai Ultra Clear Engine dedicated to night photography. pic.twitter.com/OU7gEPU9a0— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
13:41 (IST)
The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition's rear cameras
The Reno 10X Zoom Edition features a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP periscopic telephoto lens.
The 10X Hybrid Zoom comes with automatic digital stabilization, similar to what we saw on the Huawei P30 Pro earlier this year.
13:35 (IST)
That shark-fin selfie camera that sets the Reno's design apart
Oppo says the selfie camera takes merely 0.8 seconds to raise and shoot and image.
.@oppomobileindia says that you can use the #OPPOReno's pop up camera 200,000 times and nothing will happen to it. And like #OnePlus7Pro it can detect falls too. pic.twitter.com/ZL947v7laX— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
13:33 (IST)
The Reno also features an improved in-display fingerprint scanner
#OPPOReno10xZoom features a new in-display fingerprint sensor which uses a "compensation projection solution". #OPPOReno @oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/THwoLX8DMq— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
13:31 (IST)
The Reno sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with minimum bezels
Oppo claims this display covers the entire DCI-P3 colour gamut. There's also Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, an eye-protection mode and more.
13:28 (IST)
First up — the design!
The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition will be sold in India in two colours — Jet Black and Ocean Green. The Reno doesn't look as flashy as the Find X or the R17 Pro but we feel a lot of people will dig how the Reno looks.
13:25 (IST)
We're finally going to talk about Reno 10X Zoom Edition
Oppo's Product Manager, Jithin Abraham takes the stage to finally talk about what we're here for — yes, the phone.
13:22 (IST)
Well, this is what we meant...
Did we mention the COLOURS at the #OPPOReno event!!! pic.twitter.com/ehg2hQOPjf— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
13:21 (IST)
Reno stands for creativity, colour
Will Yang says Reno doesn't really have a definition. "Everyone can define Reno the way they wish to," says Yang, something which has been reflected in the colourful brand campaign Oppo's had for the Reno.
13:16 (IST)
Android Q will be coming to the Oppo Reno
#OPPOReno will apparently be one of the first phones in the market to recieve #AndroidQ. @oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/JTfvmskkqr— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
13:15 (IST)
Oppo's Will Yang unveils the company's new logo
Oppo India's launch events are generally painstakingly long and this appears to be headed the same direction.
13:08 (IST)
It's showtime!
Oppo's host for the day, Mandira Bedi makes way for Will Yang, the CMO of Oppo South Asian Division. We've seen Yang present for almost every Oppo launch over the past few years.
13:00 (IST)
Team Oppo should be underway anytime now
While we wait for the #OPPOReno launch event to start, any guesses what the phone will be priced like ? pic.twitter.com/kjrW796dYN— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
12:51 (IST)
10 minutes to showtime!
The stage is set for the #OPPOReno launch. This should be live in another 15 minutes. Stay tuned...@oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/1PV16C703n— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 28, 2019
12:49 (IST)
Oppo can't help but tease the 10X zoom capability of its top end Reno 10X Zoom Edition
12:22 (IST)
The Oppo Reno Series was announced in China back in April
The two phones expected to launch today were unveiled ahead of their global unveiling and here a look at the key features of the Reno and the Reno 10X Zoom edition.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oppo-reno-announced-in-two-versions-ahead-of-24-april-launch-all-you-need-to-know-6422311.html
12:17 (IST)
Wondering where to watch the event?
Here's how you can catch the event live along with all we know about the Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition so far.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oppo-reno-series-to-launch-in-india-at-12-pm-today-where-how-to-watch-the-event-live-6711361.html
12:00 (IST)
Hello and Welcome!
Oppo's Reno series launches today comprising of the regular Reno and the Reno 10X Zoom edition. Oppo also has a Reno Z variant in Europe but we doubt that'll be brought to India.
