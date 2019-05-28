Oppo appears to be finally all set to launch its flagship offering in India — the Oppo Reno series. The Reno has been garnering a lot of attention over the past few month for one reason in particular and that its design.

The company unveiled the Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China last month, with the highlight of the three phones being its side-swing selfie shooter.

While the core specifications of each phone are already out, what remains to be seen is which of the three phones, Oppo decides to launch in the country. The pricing of the Reno series will also be interesting to see since the phone will likely be at loggerheads with the OnePlus 7 which is yet to hit stores.

