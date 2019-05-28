Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno series India launch highlights: Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition launched, both go on sale on 7 June

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 15:42:02 IST

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the flagship model featuring a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Oppo appears to be finally all set to launch its flagship offering in India — the Oppo Reno series. The Reno has been garnering a lot of attention over the past few month for one reason in particular and that its design.

The company unveiled the Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China last month, with the highlight of the three phones being its side-swing selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno series India launch highlights: Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition launched, both go on sale on 7 June

Oppo Reno with its side-swing front-facing camera. Image: YouTube/ Oppo India

While the core specifications of each phone are already out, what remains to be seen is which of the three phones, Oppo decides to launch in the country. The pricing of the Reno series will also be interesting to see since the phone will likely be at loggerheads with the OnePlus 7 which is yet to hit stores.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition — Prices, variants and first sale

    The top-end Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition will be available in three RAM/storage variants: 

    - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB — Rs 39,990
    - 8 GB RAM + 256 GB — Rs 49,990
    The regular Reno will be available in a single variant: 
    - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB — Rs 32,990

    Sales will begin on 7 June on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal

  • 14:15 (IST)

    There's more...

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Oppo's also launching the regular Reno and here's how it's different from the top-end 10X Zoom Edition

  • 14:10 (IST)

    A glossary of all the key features of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition 

  • 14:09 (IST)

    For all you PUBG Mobile fans...

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition — software experience 

    - Colour OS 6 based on Android Pie
    - Redesigned animation effects
    - For gaming and an overall boost in performance, there's a new Hyper Boost software feature built-in, accessible with the click of a button
    - Oppo's Hyper boost tech can increase touch performance while playing games like PUBG Mobile by 16 percent and reduces lag by 44 percent. These are just numbers though, we'll be putting all these claims to the test when we have the unit.

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition — Processor and Battery

    We've known this for a while now, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,065 mAh battery with support for Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

  • 13:53 (IST)

    More on the cameras

    - Both front and back cameras of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition feature a portrait mode.

    - Similar to Realme's Chroma Boost mode, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition has a 'Dazzle Colour Mode'.

    - The phone also features an Ultra Night Mode 2.0.

    - 4K 60 fps video shooting capabilities.

    - The primary camera sensor also has something called an Audio Zoom — again, something we've seen earlier on Huawei devices.

  • 13:45 (IST)

    The Reno 10X Zoom Editions's 48 MP primary camera features an AI-driven Ultra Clear Engine dedicated to night photography

  • 13:41 (IST)

    The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition's rear cameras

    The Reno 10X Zoom Edition features a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP periscopic telephoto lens.

    The 10X Hybrid Zoom comes with automatic digital stabilization, similar to what we saw on the Huawei P30 Pro earlier this year.

  • 13:35 (IST)

    That shark-fin selfie camera that sets the Reno's design apart

    Oppo says the selfie camera takes merely 0.8 seconds to raise and shoot and image.

  • 13:33 (IST)

    The Reno also features an improved in-display fingerprint scanner

  • 13:31 (IST)

    The Reno sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with minimum bezels

    Oppo claims this display covers the entire DCI-P3 colour gamut. There's also Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, an eye-protection mode and more. 

  • 13:28 (IST)

    First up — the design!

    The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition will be sold in India in two colours — Jet Black and Ocean Green. The Reno doesn't look as flashy as the Find X or the R17 Pro but we feel a lot of people will dig how the Reno looks.

  • 13:25 (IST)

    We're finally going to talk about Reno 10X Zoom Edition

    Oppo's Product Manager, Jithin Abraham takes the stage to finally talk about what we're here for — yes, the phone.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Well, this is what we meant...

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Reno stands for creativity, colour

    Will Yang says Reno doesn't really have a definition. "Everyone can define Reno the way they wish to," says Yang, something which has been reflected in the colourful brand campaign Oppo's had for the Reno.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Android Q will be coming to the Oppo Reno

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Oppo's Will Yang unveils the company's new logo

    Oppo India's launch events are generally painstakingly long and this appears to be headed the same direction.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    It's showtime!

    Oppo's host for the day, Mandira Bedi makes way for Will Yang, the CMO of Oppo South Asian Division. We've seen Yang present for almost every Oppo launch over the past few years.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Team Oppo should be underway anytime now

  • 12:51 (IST)

    10 minutes to showtime!

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Oppo can't help but tease the 10X zoom capability of its top end Reno 10X Zoom Edition

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZnipyrsVwc

  • 12:22 (IST)

    The Oppo Reno Series was announced in China back in April

    The two phones expected to launch today were unveiled ahead of their global unveiling and here a look at the key features of the Reno and the Reno 10X Zoom edition.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oppo-reno-announced-in-two-versions-ahead-of-24-april-launch-all-you-need-to-know-6422311.html

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Wondering where to watch the event?

    Here's how you can catch the event live along with all we know about the Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition so far.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oppo-reno-series-to-launch-in-india-at-12-pm-today-where-how-to-watch-the-event-live-6711361.html

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome!

    Oppo's Reno series launches today comprising of the regular Reno and the Reno 10X Zoom edition. Oppo also has a Reno Z variant in Europe but we doubt that'll be brought to India. 

    • read more



top reviews

Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

TECH2 RATING

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A70

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users


also see

Oppo

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39,990 respectively

May 28, 2019
Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39,990 respectively
Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watch the event live

Oppo

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watch the event live

May 28, 2019
Oppo Reno series with side-swing selfie camera to launch in India on 28 May

Oppo

Oppo Reno series with side-swing selfie camera to launch in India on 28 May

May 20, 2019
Oppo Reno Z unveiled featuring an AMOLED display, 48 MP camera and 3,950 mAh battery

Oppo Reno Z

Oppo Reno Z unveiled featuring an AMOLED display, 48 MP camera and 3,950 mAh battery

May 27, 2019
OPPO's Reno Is launching soon & its 10X hybrid zoom camera will take your pictures to the pro level

OPPO's Reno Is launching soon & its 10X hybrid zoom camera will take your pictures to the pro level

May 22, 2019
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom – Set To satisfy high expectations in design, photography and performance

Partnered

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom – Set To satisfy high expectations in design, photography and performance

May 27, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019