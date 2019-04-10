Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno announced in two versions ahead of 24 April launch: All you need to know

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition features a 13 MP telephoto lens capable of 10X lossless zoom.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 14:37:18 IST

Oppo's long-awaited flagship smartphone, Reno has finally been announced, ahead of the global launch event scheduled to take place in Zurich on 24 April.

The Oppo Reno, which is the company's first real flagship since the Find X last year, comes in two versions — a standard version and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition — the 10X Zoom Edition being the more premium of the two featuring a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a superior set of camera optics.

Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

As per a report by The Verge, both versions will be available in three different RAM and storage variants. Here's a breakdown for reference.

Oppo Reno:

  • 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage — priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,888)
  • 6 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage — priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,977)
  • 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage — priced at CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 37,067)

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition:

  • 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage — priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 41,187)
  • 6 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage — priced at CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 46,337)
  • 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage — priced at CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 49,427)

Oppo Reno (Standard Edition): Price and Specifications

As suggested by the tonnes of leaks we've had in the past, the standard Reno features a pop-up camera design where the entire top panel raises from the left to reveal the front-facing camera. Oppo is sticking to its philosophy of going notch-less with its premium flagship, as was the case with the Find X.

Pop-up swing camera mechanism on the Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

Pop-up swing camera mechanism on the Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition: Features and Specifications

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

The Oppo Reno will be available in four colours. Image: Oppo China

The Oppo Reno will be available in four colours. Image: Oppo China

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X lossless zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

India prices and a detailed breakdown of both the versions of the Reno is expected to happen at the global launch event on 24 April.

The journey of India's first female professional poker player


