Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watch the event live

The Oppo Reno series will be the company's flagship offering this year, replacing last year's Find X.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 09:01:41 IST

Oppo is finally set to launch its flagship series — the Reno series in India today at an event in New Delhi.

The Oppo Reno series so far comprises of four phones, namely, the Oppo Reno, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, the Reno 5G, and the budget-oriented Reno Z. What remains to be seen is which of these four models will be brought to India.

The reason why the Reno has generated a lot of hype so far is because of its unique side-swing pop-up camera and capable hardware for a price which certainly makes it appear more of an affordable flagship rather than a premium flagship.

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watch the event live

Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

The Oppo Reno series' launch event will begin at 12 pm today and will be live-streamed on the official Oppo Reno India YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can tune in to tech2's live blog of the event where we'll be bringing you the latest developments from the event as well as additional trivia on the phone and its pricing.

Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition: All we know so far

As suggested by the tonnes of leaks we've had in the past, the standard Reno features a pop-up camera design where the entire top panel raises from the left to reveal the front-facing camera. Oppo is sticking to its philosophy of going notch-less with its premium flagship, as was the case with the Find X (review).

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup. There's also 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options to choose from, the latter also offering more storage.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

Pop-up swing camera mechanism on the Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

Pop-up swing camera mechanism on the Oppo Reno. Image: Oppo China

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X lossless zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

