Oppo Reno Ace with 65 W Super VOOC fast charging support to be launched in October

Oppo Reno Ace is also expected to come with a waterfall display with a 90Hz refresh rate.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 11:44:51 IST

Oppo recently unveiled its Oppo Reno 2 series in India and now new information about the upcoming phone are making rounds on the internet. This upcoming smartphone is expected to be called Oppo Reno Ace.

As a report by Gizmochina, Oppo launched its Oppo Reno 2 series in China on Monday (9 September) and at the launch event, the company confirmed that it will be unveiling Oppo Reno Ace in October this year itself. As per the report, the smartphone will come with a 90-Hz display.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera )

Oppo Reno Ace with 65 W Super VOOC fast charging support to be launched in October

Recently launched Oppo Reno 2 will be available for purchase in India from 20 September.

Company VP Shen Yiren Brian has confirmed that Reno Ace will feature 65 W Super VOOC fast charging technology via his post on Weibo.

Image: Gizmochina

the company confirmed that they will be unveiling Oppo Reno Ace in October this year. Image: Gizmochina

This Super VOOC fast charging technology was first featured in Oppo R17 smartphonewhich was launched last year in December.

Since the company recently teased an unknown smartphone with a waterfall display, it is possible that Reno Ace might be Oppo's first smartphone to feature that. As for the processor, it is being speculated that the smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor.

The exact launch date is still under wraps.

