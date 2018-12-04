tech2 News Staff

At an event in Mumbai today, Oppo has launched the new R17 pro at Rs 45,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Paytm Mall, and it will go up on its first sale starting 7 December. The pre-booking for the device starts today.

Along with the R17 Pro, Oppo also launched the R17 today, which is priced at Rs 34,990. Which will also be up for pre-order today, and will be available for purchase starting 7 December on Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo R17 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to a waterdrop notch. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The device runs Oppo's own ColorOS 5.1, layered on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

For optics, which is also the highlight of the device, the R17 Pro sports a triple-camera setup at the back, one of them is a 12 MP sensor that can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, second is a 20 MP sensor with fixed aperture, while the third is meant for 3D DOF depth sensor. Oppo hasn't revealed the pixel count on this third sensor but has said that it will assist with 3D photo capturing. Up front, the R17 Pro has a 25 MP camera.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery, which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

Oppo R17 specifications and features

The Oppo R17, on the other hand, boasts of a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The display also has a waterdrop notch, with an extremely thin chin at the bottom with almost no bezels at the edges. The in-display fingerprint scanner comes with a 3P micro-lens for reading the finger.

The devices will be powered by a 10 nm Snapdragon 670 chipset, which houses an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 615 GPU. It packs 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.

Camera-wise the phone has a 25 MP, f/2.0 aperture front-facing camera on the notch which is dubbed as the Selfie Master and is powered with AI capabilities. Meanwhile, at the back of the phone is a vertical camera unit with dual lens and a flash. The phone does not bear a fingerprint display at the rear.

Fuelling the Oppo R17 is a 3,500 mAh battery with VOOC charging where it can reportedly charge the phone to 58 percent in half an hour. It runs on Color OS 5.2 which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.