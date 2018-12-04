Tuesday, December 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo R17 Pro with triple-camera sensor launched in India at a price of Rs 45,990

Oppo R17 and R17 Pro will be available for purchase starting 7 December, and the pre-order begins on 4 December.

tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 20:51 PM IST

At an event in Mumbai today, Oppo has launched the new R17 pro at Rs 45,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Paytm Mall, and it will go up on its first sale starting 7 December. The pre-booking for the device starts today.

Along with the R17 Pro, Oppo also launched the R17 today, which is priced at Rs 34,990. Which will also be up for pre-order today, and will be available for purchase starting 7 December on Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

The Oppo R17 Pro. Image: Oppo India

The Oppo R17 Pro. Image: Oppo India

Oppo R17 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo R17 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to a waterdrop notch. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The device runs Oppo's own ColorOS 5.1, layered on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

For optics, which is also the highlight of the device, the R17 Pro sports a triple-camera setup at the back, one of them is a 12 MP sensor that can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, second is a 20 MP sensor with fixed aperture, while the third is meant for 3D DOF depth sensor. Oppo hasn't revealed the pixel count on this third sensor but has said that it will assist with 3D photo capturing. Up front, the R17 Pro has a 25 MP camera.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery, which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 specifications and features

The Oppo R17, on the other hand, boasts of a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The display also has a waterdrop notch, with an extremely thin chin at the bottom with almost no bezels at the edges. The in-display fingerprint scanner comes with a 3P micro-lens for reading the finger.

The devices will be powered by a 10 nm Snapdragon 670 chipset, which houses an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 615 GPU. It packs 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.

Camera-wise the phone has a 25 MP, f/2.0 aperture front-facing camera on the notch which is dubbed as the Selfie Master and is powered with AI capabilities. Meanwhile, at the back of the phone is a vertical camera unit with dual lens and a flash. The phone does not bear a fingerprint display at the rear.

Fuelling the Oppo R17 is a 3,500 mAh battery with VOOC charging where it can reportedly charge the phone to 58 percent in half an hour. It runs on Color OS 5.2 which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

also see

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro featuring triple-camera setup to launch in India on 4 December

Nov 27, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India tomorrow and here's what has us excited about it

Dec 03, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India at 8 pm today: Here's how you can watch the event

Dec 04, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India on 4 December: Here's what makes the phone exciting

Nov 23, 2018

Daily Bulletin: UP cop died of bullet injuries in Bulandshahr violence; Modi, Rahul to hold rallies in Rajasthan; day's top stories

Dec 04, 2018

Charge your smartphone from 0 to 40 in 10 minutes!

Nov 29, 2018

science

Ageing

Gene study of the Galapagos giant tortoise hints at secrets to longevity, ageing

Dec 04, 2018

Grains & Genomics

Wheat genome and its many mysteries decoded two decades after the human genome

Dec 04, 2018

ISRO's GSAT-11

ISRO's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 launch on Ariane-5 rocket on 5 Dec: All you need to know

Dec 04, 2018

AI in Research

AI tool plows through past discoveries to aid cancer researchers find info quicker

Dec 04, 2018