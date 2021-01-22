Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS earbuds are now available for purchase on Flipkart

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJan 22, 2021 11:20:13 IST

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X TWS earbuds debuted in India last week. The highlights of the smartphone include SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 64 MP quad rear camera setup and the "3D borderless sense screen". According to the company, the newly-launched Oppo Enco X earbuds come with up to 25 hours of battery if the ANC feature is not turned on. The two products will go on sale today from 12 pm onwards on Flipkart and mainline retailers.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 35,990. It will come in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour variants.

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 9,990 and will be available in black and white colour options.

Both the products will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on mainline retailers and Flipkart.

On the first three days of the sale, Oppo will offer a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (Review) features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display that comes with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

As for photography, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will have a quad-camera set up on the rear. There will be a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses. The smartphone sports a 32 MP punch-hole front camera for selfies.

It will come with a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds specifications

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation and support dual-mic noise cancellation. It also has a transparency mode that allows the user to hear surroundings. The TWS earbuds come with an 11 mm dynamic driver and a 6 mm membrane driver.


In terms of battery, according to Oppo, it provides up to 20 hours of battery life with noise cancellation and up to 25 hours of battery life with the noise cancellation off.

(Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals

Amazon Great Republic Day is now live: Deals on Galaxy M51, iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T and more

 Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9 Prime, more

Realme RealPublic sale: Best deals on Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro, Smart TVs and more)

