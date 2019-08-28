Kshitij Pujari

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced its new smartphone in the Reno series called as the Oppo Reno 2. Apart from that, two other smartphones were also announced, called the Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z.

The Reno 2 has been announced for a price of Rs 36,990 and it will go on sale from 28 September.

The Reno 2 is not a successor to the flagship Oppo Reno 10X Zoom but it does come with a bigger camera array and it is also the first phone in India to come with the new Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Talking about the specs of the device, the Reno 2 comes with a 6.55-inch dynamic AMOLED FHD+ screen and has the same shark-fin pop-up mechanism for the front camera as seen in the previous Reno phones. As mentioned before, the Snapdragon 730G powers the phone and it has a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Optics-wise we see a quad-camera setup on the Reno 2 which consists of a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. The phone also supports 5X Hybrid Zoom and has a 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

For the price at which the Reno 2 has been announced, the most obvious competitors for the device happen to be OnePlus 7 (Review), Asus 6Z (Review) and the Redmi K20 Pro (Review). The following is just a spec-comparison of the Oppo Reno 2 and therefore no final verdict can be given about the device at this point in time. Stay tuned for the full review of the device which will be dropping soon.

Smartphone Oppo Reno 2 Redmi K20 Pro OnePlus 7 Asus 6Z Display Size (inch) 6.55 6.39 6.41 6.4 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 409 403 402 403 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 160mm x 74.3mm x 9.5mm 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 Weight (gm) 189 191 206 190 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM，WCDMA，TD-LTE，LTE FDD GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 8 GB 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness — Splashproof — On-Board Memory 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB — No Yes, up to 1 TB Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Quad-camera Triple-camera Dual-camera Dual camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 16 MP Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5 v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes No Yes Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes No Yes Radio No Yes No No USB Type Type-C Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 4,000 4,000 5000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0 Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 18 W Quick Charge Colors Ocean Blue, Luminous Black Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Prices in India Starts at Rs 27,999 Starts at Rs 32,999 Starts at 31,999

What we can see from this comparison of specs is that the Reno 2 appears to be fighting a competition which is slightly out of its league.

To its credit, the Reno 2 is the only phone with a quad-camera setup and has a 5X hybrid zoom, although we will need to check the quality of this zoom in the full review. All the competing devices have the Snapdragon 855 chipset powering them while the Reno 2 has got the Snapdragon 730G, which is a notch lower than the mighty Snapdragon 855.

In terms of display, the Reno 2 does have a big bezel-less screen with no notch, but so do the Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z. The Reno 2 also has an AMOLED display which is lacking in the 6Z but is found in the rest of the competitors. The Reno 2 has a 4,000 mAh battery which is equal to the K20 Pro and OnePlus 7, but smaller than the 6Z which has a 5,000 mAh cell.

Is the Oppo Reno 2 a worthy competitor in its price range? We will convincingly answer that in our full review of the Oppo Reno 2.

