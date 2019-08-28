Kshitij PujariAug 28, 2019 17:18:59 IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced its new smartphone in the Reno series called as the Oppo Reno 2. Apart from that, two other smartphones were also announced, called the Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z.
The Reno 2 has been announced for a price of Rs 36,990 and it will go on sale from 28 September.
The Reno 2 is not a successor to the flagship Oppo Reno 10X Zoom but it does come with a bigger camera array and it is also the first phone in India to come with the new Snapdragon 730G chipset.
Talking about the specs of the device, the Reno 2 comes with a 6.55-inch dynamic AMOLED FHD+ screen and has the same shark-fin pop-up mechanism for the front camera as seen in the previous Reno phones. As mentioned before, the Snapdragon 730G powers the phone and it has a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.
Optics-wise we see a quad-camera setup on the Reno 2 which consists of a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. The phone also supports 5X Hybrid Zoom and has a 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.
For the price at which the Reno 2 has been announced, the most obvious competitors for the device happen to be OnePlus 7 (Review), Asus 6Z (Review) and the Redmi K20 Pro (Review). The following is just a spec-comparison of the Oppo Reno 2 and therefore no final verdict can be given about the device at this point in time. Stay tuned for the full review of the device which will be dropping soon.
|Smartphone
|Oppo Reno 2
|Redmi K20 Pro
|OnePlus 7
|Asus 6Z
|Display Size (inch)
|6.55
|6.39
|6.41
|6.4
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2400
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|409
|403
|402
|403
|Display Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|160mm x 74.3mm x 9.5mm
|156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8
|157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2
|159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
|Weight (gm)
|189
|191
|206
|190
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM，WCDMA，TD-LTE，LTE FDD
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|Splashproof
|—
|On-Board Memory
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|—
|No
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Quad-camera
|Triple-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|16 MP
|Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Motorized flip-up main camera
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, rear button
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 3.1
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000 mAh
|4,000
|4,000
|5000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0
|Yes, fast battery charging 27W
|Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
|Yes, 18 W Quick Charge
|Colors
|Ocean Blue, Luminous Black
|Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
|Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 27,999
|Starts at Rs 32,999
|Starts at 31,999
What we can see from this comparison of specs is that the Reno 2 appears to be fighting a competition which is slightly out of its league.
To its credit, the Reno 2 is the only phone with a quad-camera setup and has a 5X hybrid zoom, although we will need to check the quality of this zoom in the full review. All the competing devices have the Snapdragon 855 chipset powering them while the Reno 2 has got the Snapdragon 730G, which is a notch lower than the mighty Snapdragon 855.
In terms of display, the Reno 2 does have a big bezel-less screen with no notch, but so do the Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z. The Reno 2 also has an AMOLED display which is lacking in the 6Z but is found in the rest of the competitors. The Reno 2 has a 4,000 mAh battery which is equal to the K20 Pro and OnePlus 7, but smaller than the 6Z which has a 5,000 mAh cell.
Is the Oppo Reno 2 a worthy competitor in its price range? We will convincingly answer that in our full review of the Oppo Reno 2.
