Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 2 vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Budget flagships have a new entrant

Oppo Reno 2 has a quad-camera and is the first phone in India to come with the new Snapdragon 730G chipset.


Kshitij PujariAug 28, 2019 17:18:59 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced its new smartphone in the Reno series called as the Oppo Reno 2. Apart from that, two other smartphones were also announced, called the Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z.

The Reno 2 has been announced for a price of Rs 36,990 and it will go on sale from 28 September.

Oppo Reno 2 vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Budget flagships have a new entrant

Oppo Reno 2.

The Reno 2 is not a successor to the flagship Oppo Reno 10X Zoom but it does come with a bigger camera array and it is also the first phone in India to come with the new Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Talking about the specs of the device, the Reno 2 comes with a 6.55-inch dynamic AMOLED FHD+ screen and has the same shark-fin pop-up mechanism for the front camera as seen in the previous Reno phones. As mentioned before, the Snapdragon 730G powers the phone and it has a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Optics-wise we see a quad-camera setup on the Reno 2 which consists of a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. The phone also supports 5X Hybrid Zoom and has a 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

For the price at which the Reno 2 has been announced, the most obvious competitors for the device happen to be OnePlus 7 (Review), Asus 6Z (Review) and the Redmi K20 Pro (Review). The following is just a spec-comparison of the Oppo Reno 2 and therefore no final verdict can be given about the device at this point in time. Stay tuned for the full review of the device which will be dropping soon.

Smartphone Oppo Reno 2 Redmi K20 Pro OnePlus 7 Asus 6Z
Display Size (inch) 6.55 6.39 6.41 6.4
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 409 403 402 403
Display Type Dynamic AMOLED  Super AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 160mm x 74.3mm x 9.5mm 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
Weight (gm) 189 191 206 190
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM，WCDMA，TD-LTE，LTE FDD GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 8 GB 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB
Ruggedness Splashproof
On-Board Memory 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB No Yes, up to 1 TB
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Quad-camera Triple-camera Dual-camera Dual camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 16 MP Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth 5 v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes No Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, rear button
3.5mm jack Yes Yes No Yes
Radio No Yes No No
USB Type Type-C Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 4,000 4,000 5000 mAh
Fast charging Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0 Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 18 W Quick Charge
Colors Ocean Blue, Luminous Black Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
Prices in India Starts at Rs 27,999 Starts at Rs 32,999 Starts at 31,999

What we can see from this comparison of specs is that the Reno 2 appears to be fighting a competition which is slightly out of its league.

To its credit, the Reno 2 is the only phone with a quad-camera setup and has a 5X hybrid zoom, although we will need to check the quality of this zoom in the full review. All the competing devices have the Snapdragon 855 chipset powering them while the Reno 2 has got the Snapdragon 730G, which is a notch lower than the mighty Snapdragon 855.

In terms of display, the Reno 2 does have a big bezel-less screen with no notch, but so do the Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z. The Reno 2 also has an AMOLED display which is lacking in the 6Z but is found in the rest of the competitors. The Reno 2 has a 4,000 mAh battery which is equal to the K20 Pro and OnePlus 7, but smaller than the 6Z which has a 5,000 mAh cell.

Is the Oppo Reno 2 a worthy competitor in its price range? We will convincingly answer that in our full review of the Oppo Reno 2.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2-series launch LIVE: Reno 2, 2F and 2Z announced with prices starting from Rs 29,990

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2-series launch LIVE: Reno 2, 2F and 2Z announced with prices starting from Rs 29,990
Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F launched in India, prices start at Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F launched in India, prices start at Rs 29,990

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Aug 21, 2019
Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Aug 23, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019