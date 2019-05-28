tech2 News Staff

Oppo has finally launched its long-awaited Reno smartphone series in India today. The phones have the quintessential pop-up camera, but with a slight design twist. The smartphones have been announced at a starting price of Rs 32,990 and will be available for purchase starting 7 June, on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Price and Availability

While Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990 for the single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, the Reno 10X Zoom will be available in two variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 39,990 and 8 GB + 256 GB storage for Rs 49,990. All variants of both smartphones will be available for purchase starting 7 June, with pre-orders beginning today, i.e., 28 May.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: launch offers

Oppo has also announced some launch offers on the initial purchase of the device, wherein there's a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Debit and Credit card users. The offer remains even if you decide to buy the phone on EMI.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Specifications and features

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup. There's also 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options to choose from, the latter also offering more storage.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X hybrid zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

