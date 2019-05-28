Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39,990 respectively

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition will be available for pre-orders starting today on Oppo India's website.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 14:53:38 IST

Oppo has finally launched its long-awaited Reno smartphone series in India today. The phones have the quintessential pop-up camera, but with a slight design twist. The smartphones have been announced at a starting price of Rs 32,990 and will be available for purchase starting 7 June, on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Price and Availability

While Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990 for the single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, the Reno 10X Zoom will be available in two variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 39,990 and 8 GB + 256 GB storage for Rs 49,990. All variants of both smartphones will be available for purchase starting 7 June, with pre-orders beginning today, i.e., 28 May.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39,990 respectively

The Oppo Reno will be up on sale on all popular e-commerce websites on 7 June. Image: tech2

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: launch offers

Oppo has also announced some launch offers on the initial purchase of the device, wherein there's a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Debit and Credit card users. The offer remains even if you decide to buy the phone on EMI.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom: Specifications and features

The Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a dual rear-camera setup. There's also 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options to choose from, the latter also offering more storage.

The phone gets a 48 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. The primary 48 MP lens uses the Sony IMX586 sensor, which was a feature on the Honor View 20. Meanwhile, on the phone, you get a 16 MP camera.

The Reno 10X Zoom edition features a triple rear camera setup. Image: tech2

The Reno 10X Zoom edition features a triple rear camera setup. Image: tech2

Oppo's packed in a 3,700 mAh battery here along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition, on the other hand, can be seen as the real flagship. This edition gets a larger, 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup.

As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X hybrid zoom-capable telephoto lens. on the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

