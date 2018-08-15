Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 August, 2018 15:34 IST

Oppo R17 and R17 Pro with water-drop notch design to launch on 23 August

The announcement about the launch was made in a teaser video via Oppo's official Weibo account.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo R17  and R17 Pro which will take place on 23 August in Shanghai, China.

Oppo R17. Oppo India.

Oppo R17. Oppo.

Considering that Oppo R17 was listed on its shopping website, the announcement about the launch was imminent.

Unlike R17, the R17 Pro was not listed, however as per a video teaser from Weibo, the R17 Pro may sport a dual aperture—f/1.5 and f/2.4. As per a report by the Gizmochina, a leaked picture shows that it might have a triple camera setup.

While we do not know much about R17 Pro, the R17 which was listed on Oppo's website reveals that it will launch an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will come in two colour variants—Neon Purple and Stream Blue (as per rough translation).

The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The edge-to-edge bezel-less display has a “water drop” shape notch which is similar to the Essential PH-1. This seems to be an upcoming trend among Oppo phones as even Oppo F9 and F9 Pro sport a similar notch with a front facing camera inserted in it. At the bottom of the display, a thin chin is present.

Ditching the fingerprint scanner, the device has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which is a first among Oppo phones.

Camera-wise, the device sports a 25 MP lens with f/2.0 aperture in the front unit and is dubbed “Selfie Master” with AI capabilities. At the rear, it has a vertically placed dual camera unit with a flash.

The Oppo R17 has a battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and support VOOC technology—Oppo’s own quick charging technology.

The phone is expected to run on a 10 nm Snapdragon 670 chipset.

 

