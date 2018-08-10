Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018 20:46 IST

Oppo F9 Pro with VOOC fast charge to be annouced in India on 21 August

The Oppo F9 Pro will have a 3,500 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging enabled.

The Oppo F9 Pro is going to be announced in India on 21 August as per the launch invite sent by the Chinese smartphone giant. Though the invite does not outrightly suggest unveiling the F9 Pro, the slogan "The breaking new vision" makes it quite evident that the Oppo F9 Pro will be announced.

Oppo F9 Pro. Image: Oppo

The F9 Pro is going to be released first in Vietnam as the Oppo F9 on 15 August and after that make its way to India. The compelling feature on the F9 Pro will most likely be the water drop display which has the tiniest notch on the top in the form of a droplet. This has given the phone an impressive screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90.8 percent.

The Oppo F9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels. The phone has dimensions of 156.7 x 74 x 7.99 mm and weighs 168 grams. The phone looks to be powered by 12 nm Helio P60 SoC, which is also seen on the Realme 1 and the Oppo F7. There will be two storage variants available, a 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM model and a 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM version.

The Oppo F9 Pro teaser.

In terms of software the phone runs on Color OS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. On the back, we see a dual-camera setup with 16 MP + 2 MP cameras. On the front the phone has 25 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. As far as connectivity goes, the Oppo F9 will have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, USB OTG, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device will have a 3,500 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging enabled. The Oppo F9 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 25,000.

