tech2 News Staff 04 August, 2018 13:33 IST

Oppo F9 Pro to soon launch in India with a 'unique Waterdrop screen' and a notch

Oppo F9 Pro will have a tiny notch, a rear dual-camera setup with a fingerprint sensor below it.

Oppo F9 Pro will launch in India soon and the company has confirmed the same via a tweet. According to the teasers, the phone will have a "unique Waterdrop screen" and will come in a few colours, the only one of which the company has confirmed to be is a bright "Sunrise Red."

Oppo F9 Pro. Image: Oppo Twitter

The phone will have a tiny v-shaped notch ,which will pack the front camera. At the rear, you can see a dual-camera setup with a fingerprint sensor below it.

The device will feature a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Next to the rear camera, the LED flash unit will be placed in a manner that it looks like a drop of water. The corners on the screen will be rounded, and according to reports, the device will have a new channel sound conduction for keeping the sound normal.

There is no information about the date when the phone will be launched in India, but we expect to find that out soon. Oppo F9 Pro is rumoured to offer two hours of talk time in just about five minutes of charging. Oppo Find X, however, was the first device by the company to support its Super VOOC flash charging technology.

The Oppo Find X has finally gone on sale on 4 August for the first time in India, exclusively via Flipkart for Rs 59,990. The phone has an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage configuration, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset and runs on Colour OS 5.1, which is based on Android P.

