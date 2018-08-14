After creating ripples with the Oppo Find X, the Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled the Oppo R17 on its website. It boasts of an under the display fingerprint scanner.

Per the images of the device on Oppo’s website, there are two colour variants of the phone — Neon Purple and Stream Blue.

It boasts of a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The display comes with an Essential PH-1 like notch at the top; similar to the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro. It has an extremely thin chin at the bottom with almost no bezels at the edges. The in-display fingerprint scanner comes with a 3P micro-lens for reading the finger.

The devices will be powered by a 10 nm Snapdragon 670 chipset which houses an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 615 GPU. It packs 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.

Camera-wise the phone has a 25 MP, f/2.0 aperture front-facing camera on the notch which is dubbed as the Selfie Master and is powered with AI capabilities. Meanwhile, at the back of the phone is a vertical camera unit with dual lens and a flash. The phone does not bear a fingerprint display at the rear.

Unlike the Oppo R15, the Oppo R17 has a battery capacity of 3,500 mAh. As per a GSMArena report, like Oppo F9, the R17 comes with quick charging capabilities also known as VOOC where it can reportedly charge the phone to 58 percent in half an hour. It runs on Color OS 5.2 which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.