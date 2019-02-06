tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 13:10:11 IST
The Oppo K1 will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 8X and Realme 2 Pro.
At a launch event in New Delhi today, Oppo is launching its first smartphone of the year — the Oppo K1 — which is also the first of the series in the country. The smartphone's launch is scheduled to kick off at 12.00 pm.
The Oppo K1 is believed to be priced in the mid-budget price segment with it being tagged between the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 mark. At that price range, it will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 7.1, Xiaomi Mi A2 and even the Realme U1.
However, the Oppo K1 has been teased to carry a feature that none of its competitors carries — an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Since the Oppo K1 has already been launched in China, we already know that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch. It will likely come in two storage variants in India too. In China, it was announced in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The storage is expandable using a micro SD card slot on both models.
Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and it will run Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1.
The Oppo K1 will sport a dual camera set up at the rear with a 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera. The phone is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.
highlights
12:50 (IST)
But when can one buy the phone? The Oppo K1 will be available starting 12 February at 12 noon on Flipkart. As for launch offers, the phone will be available at no cost EMI, and a complete protection plan in addition to the gaurantee on the phone that Oppo offers. Also, if you buy the phone on 12 February, you will also be eligible for a 90 percent buyback gaurantee on the phone against the payment of Re 1.
12:43 (IST)
Recapping Oppo K1's specifications: The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and it runs Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. It sports a dual camera set up at the rear with a 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera. The phone is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.
12:37 (IST)
Battery Life? The Oppo K1 is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.
12:31 (IST)
Performance The Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.
12:29 (IST)
Max security! The Oppo K1 comes with both in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.
11:52 (IST)
Oppo K1's highlight? The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the in-display fingerprint sensor on the device are definitely its USPs.
12:59 (IST)
12:50 (IST)
But when can one buy the phone?
The Oppo K1 will be available starting 12 February at 12 noon on Flipkart.
As for launch offers, the phone will be available at no cost EMI, and a complete protection plan in addition to the gaurantee on the phone that Oppo offers. Also, if you buy the phone on 12 February, you will also be eligible for a 90 percent buyback gaurantee on the phone against the payment of Re 1.
12:48 (IST)
Oppo K1's India price unveiled
12:46 (IST)
Price is right?
The Oppo K1 has been announced at Rs 16,990.
12:44 (IST)
Here's the entire specification list of the new Oppo K1
12:43 (IST)
Recapping Oppo K1's specifications:
The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and it runs Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. It sports a dual camera set up at the rear with a 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera. The phone is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.
12:41 (IST)
Oppo K1 features a massive 6.4-inch display
12:38 (IST)
Oppo K1 will be available in an Astral Black and Piano Blue colour variants.
12:37 (IST)
Battery Life?
The Oppo K1 is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.
12:35 (IST)
The Oppo K1 sports Adreno 512 GPU
12:31 (IST)
Performance
The Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.
12:31 (IST)
Camera...camera
The Oppo K1 sports a 25 MP AI camera for selfies, and a 16 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup at the rear.
12:29 (IST)
Max security!
The Oppo K1 comes with both in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.
12:28 (IST)
The Oppo K1 is the first of the K-series smartphone in India
The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart.
12:25 (IST)
Finally! The event has begun
12:20 (IST)
While you are waiting...
To find out all that we know about the Oppo K1 so far, read this.
12:17 (IST)
Another 15 minutes delay....event has now been pushed to 12:30
12:10 (IST)
The live stream starts in another 5 minutes. You ready?
11:59 (IST)
Delays..Arggh..!
Oppo has updated the time on the live stream to 12:15 pm now.
11:52 (IST)
Oppo K1's highlight?
The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the in-display fingerprint sensor on the device are definitely its USPs.
11:45 (IST)
11:29 (IST)
Oppo K1 Livestream
You can also catch the Oppo k1 event live here.
11:11 (IST)
Oppo K1 is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000
At this price segment, the Oppo K1 is expected to compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 8X and Realme 2 Pro.
11:02 (IST)
Hey guys, welcome to the live blog for the Oppo K1 launch.
