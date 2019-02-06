At a launch event in New Delhi today, Oppo is launching its first smartphone of the year — the Oppo K1 — which is also the first of the series in the country. The smartphone's launch is scheduled to kick off at 12.00 pm.

The Oppo K1 is believed to be priced in the mid-budget price segment with it being tagged between the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 mark. At that price range, it will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 7.1, Xiaomi Mi A2 and even the Realme U1.

However, the Oppo K1 has been teased to carry a feature that none of its competitors carries — an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K1 specifications and features

Since the Oppo K1 has already been launched in China, we already know that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch. It will likely come in two storage variants in India too. In China, it was announced in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The storage is expandable using a micro SD card slot on both models.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and it will run Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1.

The Oppo K1 will sport a dual camera set up at the rear with a 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera. The phone is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.

