Oppo K1 with in-display scanner to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

Based on the phone's pricing in China, the Oppo K1 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

tech2 News Staff Feb 05, 2019 20:42:42 IST

Oppo has been teasing the launch of the Oppo K1 for a week now. What started off with a product landing page on Flipkart, the Oppo K1 is now all set to launch in India tomorrow at an event scheduled to take place at Delhi at 12 pm.

The mid-range smartphone was launched in China back in October 2018 and features a few flagship features which makes the phone grab eyeballs. The USP here is definitely the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner, which isn't a common feature yet on mid-ranged smartphones. Then there's that gorgeous dual-tone gradient back which definitely makes the phone look appealing.

Oppo K1. Image: Oppo China

Oppo K1: Expected Price and Specifications

The Oppo K1 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The K1 also gets the same waterdrop notch that we saw on the Oppo R17 Pro and the F9 Pro and a reflective back. Talking about the back, the phone also comes with interesting gradient colours.

The K1 has was priced at CNY 1,599 when launched in China, which is roughly Rs 17,100 in India for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant comes with a slightly higher asking price of CNY 1,799 which is approximately Rs 19,300. Storage is expandable on both phones.

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs on Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. In terms of cameras, we have a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

The in-display fingerprint sensor on the Oppo K1 is expected to be its USP. Image: Flipkart

What will again be interesting to see is how Oppo plans on pricing the phone in India. Taking cues from the phone's China pricing, the Oppo K1 will likely be priced under Rs 20,000.

