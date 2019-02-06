tech2 News Staff

Oppo's upcoming budget-segment smartphone called the Oppo K1 is going to be launched in India today at 12.00 pm. The Chinese smartphone giant has partnered with Flipkart as its online sales partner and we expect the device to be priced at around the Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 mark.

If you wish to catch the launch live you can head over to Flipkart's website or Oppo's Facebook and Twitter pages. There is also a YouTube live stream link embedded below.

Apart from the Oppo K1 smartphone, the company could also be working on two more devices which could be called as Oppo R19 and Oppo RX17 Pro. However, there is no confirmation on these handsets as of right now.

The Oppo K1 had been launched in China back in October 2018 so we know the specs of the device anyways.

The Oppo K1 was unveiled with a waterdrop notch. It is available in two storage variants, a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage variant and a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The storage is expandable using a micro SD card slot on both models.

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and the phone runs Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. There is a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.