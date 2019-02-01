Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor to launch in India on 6 February at 12 pm

Oppo has given out the hashtag "Unlock with Style" and is expected to hit the mid-range segment.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 19:34:58 IST

The Oppo K1 with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 660 SoC had been launched in China back in October 2018.

A few days ago, a similar looking phone had popped up on the landing page of Flipkart which revealed that the device will be a mid-range smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Now a new teaser has been put up on Flipkart confirming that the Oppo K1 will launch in India on 6 February at 12 noon.

Oppo K1.

The company has given out the hashtag "Unlock with Style" and has confirmed the presence of an in-display fingerprint reader.

The phone is expected to be launched at an "Unbelievable Price" in the mid-range segment.

No other aspect of its design or its hardware specifications were revealed in the poster.

The Oppo K1 smartphone that launched in China was unveiled with a waterdrop notch. It is available in two storage variants, a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage variant and a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The storage is expandable using a micro SD card slot on both models.

Oppo K1 in-display fingerprint sensor. Image: Flipkart

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and the phone runs Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1.

There is a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

Since the above specifications come from the China variant, we will have to wait for the India launch to see what Oppo K1 will have in store for customers out here.

