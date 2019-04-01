tech2 News Staff

In 2018, the Oppo Find X was one of the few smartphones that played with getting rid of the display notch with a pop-up camera design. Now, as we are getting closer to the anticipated launch period of Find X's successor — Find Z — and just in time a new patent has surfaced, which hints at a brand new slider design.

Tiger Mobiles recently spotted (via GSMArena) a patent under Oppo's name, that shows off a new slider design with dual-selfie cameras.

From what the sketches reveal, this design looks very similar to what we have seen on the Lenovo Z5 series, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Honor Magic 2 among others. However, instead of a manual slider, the patent shows off a motorised slider with two separate halves towards the top, which will house the front cameras and the dual rear camera as well.

To give you an idea, the slider sits in the top one-third portion of the phone, and when you switch to the front camera, the slider will rise up to an inch automatically, to allow you to use the selfie sensors.

The patent also shows that this can allow Oppo to offer a high screen-to-body ratio due to the super-slim bezels. However, similar to the Find X, we do see a slightly thick chin in this patent as well.

Additionally, the patent sketches show no fingerprint reader on the rear on any button on the front, so it's highly likely that the smartphone may be equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. There is also a possibility that the phone may not feature a fingerprint sensor and only rely on 3D facial recognition like the Find X.

Also, do note, Oppo's patent nowhere mentions that this is the design for the Find Z. Considering the innovation seen with the pop-up design in the Find series by Oppo, the new patent is believed to be used on the successor of the smartphone.

