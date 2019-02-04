Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
Oppo Find Z flagship phone spotted online with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 5G support

Oppo Find Z details spotted on European Intellectual Property Office, tipped to feature 10x hybrid zoom

Tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 17:03:48 IST

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is one the most exciting events on the annual calendar as tech giants take up stage to showcase their latest products.

MWC 2019 is expected to see a lot of action as HMD Global, LG, Sony are expected to announce their flagship phones and not to forget Samsung Galaxy S10 to be launched a day or two before MWC kicks off.

Representational image of Oppo Find X

Oppo has scheduled its MWC press event on 23 February where the Chinese handset maker will demo its new 10x hybrid optical zoom technology. But unlike the big brands, there’s no specific detail on whether Oppo will showcase any smartphone. Latest rumours, however, suggest that Oppo is working on its next flagship phone nicknamed Oppo Z.

Notably, Oppo’s current flagship phone, the Oppo Find X came with the innovative slider mechanism that pops up the entire camera setup. Oppo seems to be pushing its boundaries with the upcoming flagship. As per a new regulatory document spotted by GizmoChina on the European Intellectual Property Office, the purported Oppo Find Z is seen featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The listing reveals an X50 modem which indicates that the phone could have 5G support.

As per the report, the Oppo device was previously spotted on the mobile benchmark, Geekbench with the codename ‘Poseidon.’ Oppo has already said that the 10x zoom tech is ready for commercial and mass production purposes and the alleged Oppo Find Z is widely speculated to embrace the technology. The phone is also expected to accommodate Oppo’s new in-display fingerprint sensor that can read two fingerprint sensors at the same time for better security. The report suggests that the Oppo Find Z might feature 3D ToF (Time of Flight) camera which might be used for 3D scanning purposes.

Besides the processing hardware and 5G network compatibility, other details are scarce as of now. But as with the rumour mill, more details are expected to pour out in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India on 6 Feb. Reports point out that the upcoming phone could be the Oppo K1 that was launched in China last year.

