Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee 22 August, 2018 07:31 IST

Oppo F9 Pro vs Nokia 7 Plus vs Mi A2 vs Galaxy A6 Plus vs Vivo V9: Specs battle

The Oppo F9 Pro features an updated design over the F7 and gets Oppo's fast VOOC charging standard.

Oppo today launched it's latest F-series mid-ranger in India, the Oppo F9 Pro, at a price of Rs 23,990. Though that places it right where it's predecessor, the Oppo F7 stood, the sub-Rs 25,000 segment is filled with smartphones which are all quite impressive on paper.

The Oppo F9 Pro has been priced at Rs 23,990. Image: Oppo India

The Oppo F9 Pro has been priced at Rs 23,990. Image: Oppo India

Before we dive into a specifications war, let's have a look at what's new in the Oppo F9 Pro. To begin with, one of the biggest upgrades the F9 Plus brings to the Oppo F7 is on the design front. Oppo introduces new gradient colour combinations, which makes the F9 Pro look a lot like Huawei's phones, but with its own set of additions. The phone will be sold in three colours — Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple.

The Oppo F9 Pro also showcases what Oppo likes to call a ‘Waterdrop Screen’ design, which is basically a notch made smaller. The name has been derived from the fact that the notch on the front actually looks like a waterdrop and houses nothing but the front-facing camera. With this design, Oppo manages to achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent and also fit in a large 6.3-inch display into a body which is just marginally larger.

The Oppo F9 Pro goes on sale on 31 August and will be available in three colour combinations. Image: Oppo India

The Oppo F9 Pro goes on sale on 31 August and will be available in three colour combinations. Image: Oppo India

Inside, nothing much has changed. We get an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC which is adequate, but nothing to write home about. Phones priced at a third of its price (the Realme 1) also feature the same chipset, so it does come across as a surprise that Oppo decided to stick to it.

The base RAM has been increased to 6 GB, up from 4 GB, and you get 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card. Oppo has also thrown in a beefy 3,500 mAh battery with support for its fast VOOC charging standard.

Competition in the price range includes the overall performer, the Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo's direct rival, the Vivo V9, the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and the Xiaomi Mi A2.

Smartphone Oppo F9 Pro Vivo V9 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Xiaomi Mi A2 Nokia 7 Plus
Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.3 6 5.99 6
Resolution (pixels) 2340 x 1080 2280 x 1080 1080 x 2220 2,160 x 1,080 1,080 x 2160
Pixel Density (PPI) 409 400 411 403 403
Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Super AMOLED LTPS IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 156.7 x 74 x 8 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 158.4x75.6x8
Weight (gm) 169 150 186 168 TBA
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
Processor Mediatek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 Ghz 8x ARM Cortex A53 @ 1.8 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz
GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Adreno 512 Adreno 512
RAM 6 GB 4 GB 4/3 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB
Ruggedness IP54
On-Board Memory 64 GB 64 GB 32, 64 GB 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
Primary Camera 16 MP, f/1.8
2 MP, f/2.4		 16 MP f/2.0 and 5 MP 16 MP, f/1.7
5 MP, f/1.9		 12 MP, f/1.75 and 20 MP, f/1.75 12 MP, f/1.75 and 13 MP, f/2.6
Optical Image Stabilization No No No - TBA
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase Detection Autofocus Phase-detection autofocus Phase detection Dual pixel phase detection Autofocus
Secondary Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/1.9 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 4K @ 30fps 1080p@30fps 720p @120 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 720p @120 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps
Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 Android 8.0 Oreo Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Yes, Bixby Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE
NFC No No Yes No Yes
Infrared No No No Yes No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes Yes, Rear button
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio No Yes Yes, FM Radio No FM Radio
USB Type microUSB microUSB 2.0 microUSB Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector
USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 3,500 3,260 3,500 3,010 3,800
Fast charging Yes, VOOC No No Yes Yes
Colors Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, Sapphire Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Lavender Gold, Lake Blue, Black Black/Copper, White/Copper
Prices in India Rs 23,990 Rs 20,990 Rs 21,990 Starting at Rs 16,999 Rs 25,999

While the Mi A2 and the Nokia 7 Plus offer a better processor on paper, the Oppo F9 Pro certainly has an edge over the two if selfies are all that you care about. The Galaxy A6 Plus, on the other hand, is still the only phone in the mix that offers an AMOLED display at the price making it a great buy if you watch a lot of video content.

The Nokia 7 Plus still seems to be the phone to beat in this segment. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Nokia 7 Plus still seems to be the phone to beat in this segment. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Vivo V9 though does seem to lose steam and fails to make much of a dent when it comes to comparing phones in this range. But with Vivo planning to launch the Vivo V11 Pro on 6 September, the F9 Pro might have an upgraded direct rival to take on.

Do hold on for our in-depth review of the smartphone though if you want to find out how it fares and whether it makes sense shelling out Rs 23,990 for the device.

The Oppo F9 Pro goes on sale later this month on 31 August, exclusively on Flipkart online, and will be available through offline outlets as well. Meanwhile, you can go ahead and pre-order the phone on Flipkart right now.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Note 5 Pro vs Honor Play vs Nokia 7 Plus: Is the Mi A2 worth it?

Aug 08, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Specifications face-off

Aug 07, 2018

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro to launch on 21 August at 12 pm: Here's what we know about the phone

Aug 20, 2018

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro with VOOC fast charge to be annouced in India on 21 August

Aug 10, 2018

Oppo

Oppo F9 Pro launch: When and where to live stream the launch of the phone

Aug 21, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 PM: All you need to know

Aug 16, 2018

science

Supercapacitors

Supercapacitors to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen: What is it and how does it work?

Aug 22, 2018

Space

Chandrayaan-1 data helps NASA team find evidence of frozen water on the moon

Aug 21, 2018

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

World's largest aircraft Stratolaunch to start taking rockets to space by 2020

Aug 21, 2018