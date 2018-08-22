Oppo today launched it's latest F-series mid-ranger in India, the Oppo F9 Pro, at a price of Rs 23,990. Though that places it right where it's predecessor, the Oppo F7 stood, the sub-Rs 25,000 segment is filled with smartphones which are all quite impressive on paper.

Before we dive into a specifications war, let's have a look at what's new in the Oppo F9 Pro. To begin with, one of the biggest upgrades the F9 Plus brings to the Oppo F7 is on the design front. Oppo introduces new gradient colour combinations, which makes the F9 Pro look a lot like Huawei's phones, but with its own set of additions. The phone will be sold in three colours — Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple.

The Oppo F9 Pro also showcases what Oppo likes to call a ‘Waterdrop Screen’ design, which is basically a notch made smaller. The name has been derived from the fact that the notch on the front actually looks like a waterdrop and houses nothing but the front-facing camera. With this design, Oppo manages to achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent and also fit in a large 6.3-inch display into a body which is just marginally larger.

Inside, nothing much has changed. We get an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC which is adequate, but nothing to write home about. Phones priced at a third of its price (the Realme 1) also feature the same chipset, so it does come across as a surprise that Oppo decided to stick to it.

The base RAM has been increased to 6 GB, up from 4 GB, and you get 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card. Oppo has also thrown in a beefy 3,500 mAh battery with support for its fast VOOC charging standard.

Competition in the price range includes the overall performer, the Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo's direct rival, the Vivo V9, the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and the Xiaomi Mi A2.

Smartphone Oppo F9 Pro Vivo V9 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Xiaomi Mi A2 Nokia 7 Plus Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.3 6 5.99 6 Resolution (pixels) 2340 x 1080 2280 x 1080 1080 x 2220 2,160 x 1,080 1,080 x 2160 Pixel Density (PPI) 409 400 411 403 403 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Super AMOLED LTPS IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 156.7 x 74 x 8 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 158.4x75.6x8 Weight (gm) 169 150 186 168 TBA Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Processor Mediatek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 Ghz 8x ARM Cortex A53 @ 1.8 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Adreno 512 Adreno 512 RAM 6 GB 4 GB 4/3 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB Ruggedness — — — – IP54 On-Board Memory 64 GB 64 GB 32, 64 GB 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 16 MP, f/1.8

2 MP, f/2.4 16 MP f/2.0 and 5 MP 16 MP, f/1.7

5 MP, f/1.9 12 MP, f/1.75 and 20 MP, f/1.75 12 MP, f/1.75 and 13 MP, f/2.6 Optical Image Stabilization No No No - TBA Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase Detection Autofocus Phase-detection autofocus Phase detection Dual pixel phase detection Autofocus Secondary Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/1.9 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 4K @ 30fps 1080p@30fps 720p @120 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 720p @120 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 Android 8.0 Oreo Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Yes, Bixby Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE NFC No No Yes No Yes Infrared No No No Yes No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio No Yes Yes, FM Radio No FM Radio USB Type microUSB microUSB 2.0 microUSB Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,500 3,260 3,500 3,010 3,800 Fast charging Yes, VOOC No No Yes Yes Colors Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, Sapphire Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Lavender Gold, Lake Blue, Black Black/Copper, White/Copper Prices in India Rs 23,990 Rs 20,990 Rs 21,990 Starting at Rs 16,999 Rs 25,999

While the Mi A2 and the Nokia 7 Plus offer a better processor on paper, the Oppo F9 Pro certainly has an edge over the two if selfies are all that you care about. The Galaxy A6 Plus, on the other hand, is still the only phone in the mix that offers an AMOLED display at the price making it a great buy if you watch a lot of video content.

The Vivo V9 though does seem to lose steam and fails to make much of a dent when it comes to comparing phones in this range. But with Vivo planning to launch the Vivo V11 Pro on 6 September, the F9 Pro might have an upgraded direct rival to take on.

Do hold on for our in-depth review of the smartphone though if you want to find out how it fares and whether it makes sense shelling out Rs 23,990 for the device.

The Oppo F9 Pro goes on sale later this month on 31 August, exclusively on Flipkart online, and will be available through offline outlets as well. Meanwhile, you can go ahead and pre-order the phone on Flipkart right now.