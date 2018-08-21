Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 14:24 IST

Oppo F9 Pro launched in India at Rs 23,990 with 6.3-inch display and VOOC charging

The Oppo F9 Pro smartphone focuses not just on design, but on faster charging as well.

After teasing its new smartphone for a month, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has finally launched its brand new F9 Pro smartphone in India. The device will go on sale starting 31 August on nine online portals. The Oppo F9 Pro features a brand-new Waterdrop screen along with the brand's VOOC Flash Charge technology and is priced at Rs 23,990 and has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Oppo F9 Pro. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo F9 Pro. Oppo Vietnam.

The Oppo F9 Pro features what the brand calls a 'whole gradient design', bits of which were already included in the previously launched premium flagship, the Oppo Find X. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. All of these finishes are achieved using a Gradient Spraying technology, which according to Oppo will offer users a variety of gradient colour matching options for users, making the surface appear more organic and less flat.

New design aside, the most important highlight of the smartphone is its 6.3-inch Waterdrop screen that provides a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and features a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The bezels are thin at just 1.7 mm on both sides of the display.

Inside, the Oppo F9 Pro features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC along with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device will be available in  6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model and supports microSD cards of up to 256 GB.

Oppo F9 Pro will come in three colour variants. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo F9 Pro will come in three colour variants. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo has included a dual camera setup at the rear with a 16 MP + 2 MP camera. The main 16 MP camera features an f/1.8 aperture while the assistant camera features an f/2.4 aperture lens. The second camera is there to simply help produce the bokeh effect. Coming from Oppo, the front-facing camera focuses on selfies and features a 25 MP unit that comes with software-based "AI Beauty Technology 2.1."

Powering all of the above is a 3,500 mAh battery that now features Oppo's Flash Charge technology. Oppo claims that a 5-minute charge using its technology is good enough to deliver up to 2 hours of talk time.

The handset supports the usual connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE bands as well as dual-SIM. The handset features a triple slot that allows for using two SIM cards and a micro SD card simultaneously.

Weighing in at about 179 grams, the Oppo F9 Pro is powered by the company's custom ColorOS 5.2, which is a skin atop Android 8.1.

Oppo has also collaborated with PUBG for the F9 Pro.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro with VOOC fast charge to be annouced in India on 21 August

Aug 10, 2018

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro to launch on 21 August at 12 pm: Here's what we know about the phone

Aug 20, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018