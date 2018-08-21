After teasing its new smartphone for a month, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has finally launched its brand new F9 Pro smartphone in India. The device will go on sale starting 31 August on nine online portals. The Oppo F9 Pro features a brand-new Waterdrop screen along with the brand's VOOC Flash Charge technology and is priced at Rs 23,990 and has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Oppo F9 Pro features what the brand calls a 'whole gradient design', bits of which were already included in the previously launched premium flagship, the Oppo Find X. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. All of these finishes are achieved using a Gradient Spraying technology, which according to Oppo will offer users a variety of gradient colour matching options for users, making the surface appear more organic and less flat.

New design aside, the most important highlight of the smartphone is its 6.3-inch Waterdrop screen that provides a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and features a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The bezels are thin at just 1.7 mm on both sides of the display.

Inside, the Oppo F9 Pro features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC along with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device will be available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model and supports microSD cards of up to 256 GB.

Oppo has included a dual camera setup at the rear with a 16 MP + 2 MP camera. The main 16 MP camera features an f/1.8 aperture while the assistant camera features an f/2.4 aperture lens. The second camera is there to simply help produce the bokeh effect. Coming from Oppo, the front-facing camera focuses on selfies and features a 25 MP unit that comes with software-based "AI Beauty Technology 2.1."

Powering all of the above is a 3,500 mAh battery that now features Oppo's Flash Charge technology. Oppo claims that a 5-minute charge using its technology is good enough to deliver up to 2 hours of talk time.

The handset supports the usual connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE bands as well as dual-SIM. The handset features a triple slot that allows for using two SIM cards and a micro SD card simultaneously.

Weighing in at about 179 grams, the Oppo F9 Pro is powered by the company's custom ColorOS 5.2, which is a skin atop Android 8.1.

Oppo has also collaborated with PUBG for the F9 Pro.