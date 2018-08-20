While we are still getting over the beauty of the Oppo Find X, Oppo is preparing to stun us (hopefully) with yet another device on 21 August, the Oppo F9 Pro, which will make its debut at 12 pm in India.

Oppo India has been tweeting about the upcoming phone for quite some time now and its design and specifications are not a secret.

A redesigned notch, fast charging technology, a generous chunk of RAM and a back cover with a gradient that's said to reflect different colours under different lighting conditions are all expected tomorrow.

With that in mind, let's dive deeper into what we know about the new offering.

Build and design

The Oppo F9 Pro will succeed the F7 launched earlier this year. Unlike the F7, the F9 Pro promises to bring some dramatic changes to the build and design of the phone.

In terms of design, the phone's back will feature the aforementioned gradient. Images from Oppo’s tweets show that the phone is sleek, with a near edge-to-edge display.The colour on the gradient design, according to images from a leaked sales pitch published on SlashLeaks, will change when light shines on it. It will apparently have a "glassy finish design".

The front of the phone will have a tiny, "water-drop" notch, one that's comparable to the one on the Essential PH-1 in size, but far smaller than the iPhone X's unibrow. It must be noted that the F7 sported an iPhone X-like notch, which resembled a strip on the display. Judging by the images, the notch will only house the front-facing camera. The earpiece speaker will lie above the camera, on the edge of the bezel.

In the F series, for the first time, a smartphone model will sport a dual camera setup.

Some of the colour variants available are Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple.

Specifications

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and may come with a 90.8 percent body ratio. Oppo has tweeted that the display will sport a "Waterdrop" screen. The device is expected to have an IP67 rating, making it dust and water resistant.

The front camera is expected to be a 25 MP selfie unit. At the rear of the phone is expected to be a horizontally placed dual camera setup, 16 MP + 2MP, with a flash unit. A fingerprint sensor will be placed below it.

The device will pack in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Oppo F9 Pro may run on a 12 nm MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

The phone will pack in a 3,500 mAh battery with AI capabilities. And in case you run out of charge, the phone packs in support for VOOC Flash Charge Technology. Oppo claims that with VOOC, you'll get two hours of usage within 5 minutes.

It may run on Colour OS 5.2, which is the custom Android skin used by Oppo.

Pricing in India

An earlier report hinted that the phone may be launched at Rs 25,000 in India. Another report from Vietnam confirms that the phone is already selling for the equivalent of Rs 23,000 over there.