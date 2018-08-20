Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 August, 2018 18:13 IST

Oppo F9 Pro to launch on 21 August at 12 pm: Here's what we know about the phone

The phone's display will sport a waterdrop-like notch, which will fit in a 25 MP selfie camera.

While we are still getting over the beauty of the Oppo Find X, Oppo is preparing to stun us (hopefully) with yet another device on 21 August, the Oppo F9 Pro, which will make its debut at 12 pm in India.

Oppo F9 Pro. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo F9 Pro. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo India has been tweeting about the upcoming phone for quite some time now and its design and specifications are not a secret.

A redesigned notch, fast charging technology, a generous chunk of RAM and a back cover with a gradient that's said to reflect different colours under different lighting conditions are all expected tomorrow.

With that in mind, let's dive deeper into what we know about the new offering.

Build and design

The Oppo F9 Pro will succeed the F7 launched earlier this year. Unlike the F7, the F9 Pro promises to bring some dramatic changes to the build and design of the phone.

In terms of design, the phone's back will feature the aforementioned gradient. Images from Oppo’s tweets show that the phone is sleek, with a near edge-to-edge display.The colour on the gradient design, according to images from a leaked sales pitch published on SlashLeaks, will change when light shines on it. It will apparently have a "glassy finish design".

Oppo F9 Pro will come in three colour variants. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo F9 Pro will come in three colour variants. Oppo Vietnam.

The front of the phone will have a tiny, "water-drop" notch, one that's comparable to the one on the Essential PH-1 in size, but far smaller than the iPhone X's unibrow. It must be noted that the F7 sported an iPhone X-like notch, which resembled a strip on the display. Judging by the images, the notch will only house the front-facing camera. The earpiece speaker will lie above the camera, on the edge of the bezel.

In the F series, for the first time, a smartphone model will sport a dual camera setup.

Some of the colour variants available are Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple.

Specifications

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and may come with a 90.8 percent body ratio. Oppo has tweeted that the display will sport a "Waterdrop" screen. The device is expected to have an IP67 rating, making it dust and water resistant.

Oppo F9 Pro will come with a waterdrop-like notch. Oppo Vietnam.

Oppo F9 Pro will come with a waterdrop-like notch. Oppo Vietnam.

The front camera is expected to be a 25 MP selfie unit. At the rear of the phone is expected to be a horizontally placed dual camera setup, 16 MP + 2MP, with a flash unit. A fingerprint sensor will be placed below it.

The device will pack in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Oppo F9 Pro may run on a 12 nm MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

The phone will pack in a 3,500 mAh battery with AI capabilities. And in case you run out of charge, the phone packs in support for VOOC Flash Charge Technology. Oppo claims that with VOOC, you'll get two hours of usage within 5 minutes.

It may run on Colour OS 5.2, which is the custom Android skin used by Oppo.

Pricing in India

An earlier report hinted that the phone may be launched at Rs 25,000 in India. Another report from Vietnam confirms that the phone is already selling for the equivalent of Rs 23,000 over there.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro with VOOC fast charge to be annouced in India on 21 August

Aug 10, 2018

Oppo F9

Complete Oppo F9 specifications leak ahead of its official launch

Aug 07, 2018

Oppo

Alleged Oppo R17 and R17 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website in China

Aug 06, 2018

Oppo F9

Oppo F9 leak reveals a 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage: Report

Aug 06, 2018

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 and R17 Pro with water-drop notch design to launch on 23 August

Aug 15, 2018

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 with an in-display fingerprint scanner, water-drop notch unveiled

Aug 14, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018