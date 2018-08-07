Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 16:04 IST

Complete Oppo F9 specifications leak ahead of its official launch

The Oppo F9 has already gotten a launch date of 15 August in Vietnam.

A lot of teasers have been dropping lately for the upcoming Oppo F9 smartphone and all of them point towards a huge screen-to-body ratio along with the tiniest of the notch in the form of a water droplet.

The phone has already gotten a launch date of 15 August in Vietnam and there is a possibility that the very same phone will be unveiled at the F9 Pro in India. Now it would seem that all the specs of the phone have been leaked ahead of its launch.

Oppo F9.

Oppo F9.

As per the report by Mysmartprice, the Oppo F9 will be having a 6.3-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The phone has dimensions of 156.7 x 74 x 7.99 and weighs 168 grams. The phone looks to be powered by 12nm Helio P60 SoC which is also seen on the Realme 1 and the Oppo F7.  There will be two storage variants available 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM.

In terms of software the phone runs on Color OS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. On the back, we see a dual-camera setup with 16 MP + 2 MP. On the front the phone has 25 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As far as connectivity goes, the Oppo F9 will have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, USB OTG, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The device will have a 3,500 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging enabled. The F9 is speculated to have a Rs 25,000 pricetag.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro to soon launch in India with a 'unique Waterdrop screen' and a notch

Aug 04, 2018

Oppo F9

Upcoming Oppo F9 to sport a reduced notch like the Essential PH-1

Jul 30, 2018

Oppo

Alleged Oppo R17 and R17 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website in China

Aug 06, 2018

Oppo F9

Oppo F9 leak reveals a 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage: Report

Aug 06, 2018

Oppo

Oppo R17 hands-on images show a gradient design with an Oppo F9-like notch

Aug 02, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with Super VOOC to go on sale on 10 August

Aug 03, 2018

science

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Chinese astronomers discover a lithium-rich giant star, much bigger than our sun

Aug 07, 2018

Wildfires

Wildfires the size of Los Angeles may grow to be the worst in California's history

Aug 07, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018