A lot of teasers have been dropping lately for the upcoming Oppo F9 smartphone and all of them point towards a huge screen-to-body ratio along with the tiniest of the notch in the form of a water droplet.

The phone has already gotten a launch date of 15 August in Vietnam and there is a possibility that the very same phone will be unveiled at the F9 Pro in India. Now it would seem that all the specs of the phone have been leaked ahead of its launch.

As per the report by Mysmartprice, the Oppo F9 will be having a 6.3-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The phone has dimensions of 156.7 x 74 x 7.99 and weighs 168 grams. The phone looks to be powered by 12nm Helio P60 SoC which is also seen on the Realme 1 and the Oppo F7. There will be two storage variants available 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM.

In terms of software the phone runs on Color OS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. On the back, we see a dual-camera setup with 16 MP + 2 MP. On the front the phone has 25 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As far as connectivity goes, the Oppo F9 will have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, USB OTG, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The device will have a 3,500 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging enabled. The F9 is speculated to have a Rs 25,000 pricetag.