Just like its sister company Vivo did last month, Oppo has also come out with a new pop-out camera sporting smartphone called the F11 Pro.

While the Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, Oppo also launched the F11 which has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which will be priced at Rs 19,990.

Oppo has taken a lot of effort to make the phone attractive on the outside with the triple colour gradient at the back and the nearly bezel-less, notch-less display on the front. I managed to get my hands on the Oppo F11 Pro, and here are my impressions after using it for some time.

Oppo F11 Pro Design, Display and Build

The design language does feel like it has the Vivo V15 Pro touch to it, thanks to the shiny back and the vertically placed rear camera and of course, the pop-up camera for selfies. The back of the phone has a kind of a polycarbonate finish with three distinct colours visible in the thunder black colour variant we received.

The dual-camera unit on the back is centred on the top half of the device and so is the pop-out camera. The phone feels quite sturdy in my hand and the finishing on the edges is smooth. The fingerprint sensor on the device is on the back while the bottom of the device has the headphone jack, micro USB port and a speaker grill.

The phone has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display and Oppo touts a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Initial inspection showed good colours although a review will be needed to be thorough.

Oppo F11 Pro Chipset, Storage and Features

The phone has a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and it is paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is the configuration I am testing. There is also the Oppo F11 which comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. You can, of course, upgrade the device using a microSD card to up to 256 GB. The phone feels fast and I have high hopes that the Helio P70 chipset proves to be a worthy competitor to the Snapdragon 710. More on that in the review.

Apart from the pop-up camera, the phone's other special feature is the Hyper Boost mode, which is more like an overclocked sort of mode that claims to improve the phone's performance at the tap of a softkey. How good it will be in real life can only be told after trying it out during the review.

The software is something else that seems to have changed on the F11 Pro. With the introduction of ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0, the phone appears to have a better UI, navigation and in general a lot less bloat.

Oppo F11 Pro Camera and Battery

Oppo has touted the F11 Pro as a night-camera smartphone and we shall have to put the phone through a series of tests to see if that holds true. The phone houses a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor + 5 MP depth sensor on the rear.

There's a 16 MP front-facing pop-out camera which took some high-quality selfies in my preliminary tests. Oppo's beauty mode with face smoothening was noticeable in the photo. Initial impressions show promise for the Oppo F11 Pro in the camera department, at least. What eventually transpires is something only the full review will reveal.

Oppo F11 Pro houses a 4,000 mAh battery which supports Oppo's VOOC fast charging technology. The phone can be charged from o-50 percent in 30 minutes according to Oppo. We shall test these claims.

Conclusion

The Oppo F11 Pro appears to be a solid phone. It has the looks and it also appears to have the internals as well. The only question is whether the camera holds up as promised by the company. The Oppo F9 Pro had a fantastic, if not a bit oversaturated, camera.

The price of Rs 24,990 makes the phone a competitor to the Vivo V15 Pro, Nokia 8.1, and also the Poco F1. In any case, stay tuned to tech2 as I shall have a detailed review of the device which will dissect the many features of the phone.

All photographs clicked by Meghna Dutta

