tech2 News Staff

Oppo debuted its Reno series this year in May, just months later in August it launched the second-generation Reno smartphones, and if reports are to believed, before the year ends Oppo will also launch the Reno 3.

A recent leak on Weibo, claims to reveal the complete specifications and features of the purported Reno 3. Per the leak, the highlight of the Oppo Reno 3 will be its 90Hz display, and a 60 MP quad-camera setup at the rear.

Besides that, the leak also suggests that the Oppo Reno 3 will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED with a fingerprint sensor placed beneath it.

The Oppo Reno 3 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB built-in storage.

For photography, the smartphone will apparently feature a quad-camera at the back, which will include a 60 MP primary sensor, a secondary 13 MP sensory with a wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Similar to the Reno and Reno 2 (review), the Reno 3 is also believed to come with a shark-fin pop-up camera.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 3 will reportedly sport a 32 MP camera in the front.

Fuelling the smartphone will apparently be a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging technology. The global version of the Oppo Reno 3 is believed to also support 5G.

In less than a year of debuting the Reno series, Oppo has already launched the Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F in India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.