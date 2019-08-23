Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
OnePlus TV to come with a 55-inch QLED panel, activates 'Notify Me' page on Amazon

You will need to be logged in to your Amazon account and clicking on the Notify Me button will subscribe you to OnePlus TV updates


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 11:27:01 IST

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next non-smartphone product in India, and eventually the global market soon. The name OnePlus TV was officially announced last week by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Just like its smartphones, OnePlus is now feeding tidbits of information about its upcoming TV every day. So be prepared for a barrage of OnePlus updates till the TV eventually launches.

OnePlus TV. Image: OnePlus

The latest piece of information is regarding the TV panel. OnePlus India has, in a tweet, confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus has also activated a 'Notify Me' page on Amazon. You will need to be logged in to your Amazon account and clicking on the Notify Me button will subscribe you to OnePlus TV updates. So it looks like Amazon India will most likely be the exclusive sales partner for OnePlus TVs.

QLED stands for quantum-dot light-emitting diode. Unlike OLED, QLED technology relies on LED backlighting. This is a term Samsung uses for its quantum dot TVs and it is the only brand which has a significant portfolio in the QLED segment.

OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size. The brand is expected to launch its televisions in at least four sizes — 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. As per the report, the TV is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.0 and "unique Android TV experience." There is still no clarity as to what that means though, but as per other players in the market, we are assuming that it could be a combination of customised user interface and pre-loaded apps. Also, the upcoming TV lineup is expected to feature a 4K HDR screen.

From a blog post on the OnePlus forum, the company revealed the design philosophy behind the new logo. Last year, it had started the ‘OnePlus TV: You Name It’ contest that asked its fans to name the upcoming TV. The company said that the logo design was inspired by “classic geometric progression” seen on classic art including the “ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos”.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

