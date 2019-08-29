tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has already made an announcement regarding its upcoming OnePlus TV and stated that the device will be first launched in India in the month of September. There were rumours circulating that this new TV will be using Google's Android TV platform and now those rumours have been confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

In an interview with India Today, OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He says that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV.

"We have been able to work with Google on Android TV OS for the OnePlus TV, and we have made improvements and optimizations that we believe are going to be part of the core of the software", said Lau in the interview.

OnePlus has been steadily revealing the features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus TV. While the company revealed the official name of the TV and details about the display, a few more specs have reportedly leaked out.

As reported by Gizmochina, a Twitter user by the name @androidtv_rumour posted a spec sheet list of the OnePlus TV.

Based on the leaked list, the OnePlus TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset that packs a Mali G51 GPU. There’s 3 GB of RAM and it will be running on Android TV 9. It also mentions a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. However, the tweet clarified that Android TV allows 1080p for the TV menu and the OnePlus TV will have a 4K resolution display, as officially revealed by the company.

