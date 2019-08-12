tech2 News Staff

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that they will be entering the smart television market, but nothing major has been revealed about their first television. But now we might have some leads as to when the company will unveil this product.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus will launch its first smart TV in the last week of September this year, between 25 to 30 September, to be more precise. It is being speculated that the exact date might be 26 September. MySmartPrice has apparently received Bluetooth SIG certification documents, which is the source of information. The report reveals that the company is using panels from TPV Display Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for at least one of its TVs. One of their sources also said that OnePlusmight launch one OLED TV.

As for where will the company launch its television, it is expected to any of the three countries —the US, India or China. The brand is expected to launch its televisions in at least four sizes — 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. As per the report, the TV is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.0 and a "unique Android TV experience." There is still no clarity as to what that means though, but as per other players in the market, we are assuming that it could be a combination of customized user interface and pre-loaded apps. Also, the upcoming TV lineup is expected to feature a 4K HDR screen.

It is also expected that the TVs might come with voice assistant support, with Google Assistant being the most likely candidate.

In India, the smart TV might be launching through Amazon.

