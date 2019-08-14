Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
OnePlus confirms its first smart TV will be called OnePlus TV; reveals logo

The OnePlus TV is rumoured to be launching sometime towards the end of September in India


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 09:21:52 IST

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau had announced in September last year that the company would be entering the smart TV segment in 2019. While nothing much has been officially announced since then, OnePlus has finally unveiled the name of its first TV and it will be called the ‘OnePlus TV’. It also revealed the logo of its lineup.

OnePlus revealed the official logo of its smart TV. Image: OnePlus.

From a blog post on the OnePlus forum, the company revealed the design philosophy behind the new logo. Last year, it had started the ‘OnePlus TV: You Name It’ contest that asked its fans to name the upcoming TV. The company said that the logo design was inspired by “classic geometric progression” seen on classic art including the “ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos”.

OnePlus said that the winners of the naming contest will be awarded prizes while the first one to suggest the name ‘OnePlus TV’ will be given a “big prize”. Maybe one of the OnePlus smart TVs?

We say “TVs” because a few days ago, a report said that OnePlus is going to launch multiple smart TVs in at least four sizes including 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. It will be an Android TV but we aren’t sure whether we are going to see a form of OxygenOS on them. The TVs could support Bluetooth 5.0 and 4K HDR displays. One of the TVs could also come with an OLED display panel. In India, the OnePlus TVs might launch on Amazon.

Now that the company has officially announced the name and logo, we’ll soon get to know when the range of smart TVs will be launched in India.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

