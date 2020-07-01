tech2 News Staff

It was recently confirmed that OnePlus' much talked about affordable smartphone will be named OnePlus Nord instead of OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphone teaser has now popped up on the Amazon India website, hinting that the launch is near. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will debut in July, hence we can expect that the OnePlus Nord might launch in the coming few days.

As per an Instagram story put up by the company on OnePluslitezthing handle, the pre-booking of OnePlus Nord might start from tomorrow. The company has put a countdown of 24 hours with the caption "Get Ready 24 hours to go" and "OnePlus pre-order drop".

According to a report by Android Central, OnePlus Nord will be launched on 10 July in India. The report also suggests that the smartphone is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the front that houses a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Nord may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.

To recall, OnePlus is also launching an affordable smart TV in India on 2 July. It will be priced under Rs 20,000.