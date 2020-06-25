Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

OnePlus has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in July.


Jun 25, 2020

OnePlus' much talked about 'affordable smartphone' is expected to launch on 10 July in India. Ahead of the speculated launch, there have been a lot of rumours, some of which oscillated between the smartphone's probably name – some reports suggested it will be called OnePlus Z. while some claimed it's the OnePlus 8 Lite. However, now the company has cleared the air on the same, revealing the smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord instead.

As per a company forum, a "more affordable smartphone product" is on its way. OnePlus has also asked its fans to keep an eye out for updates on a new Instagram account with the user handle: @onepluslitezthing. This Instagram account's first post decodes as "July" confirming that the smartphone will launch next month. Another post reveals that the smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord.

To recall, OnePlus CEO had recently teased a company logo in a blue accent and captioned it as #newbeginnings. It was speculated that the new smartphone lineup might feature this logo. Interestingly, the display image of the newly introduced Instagram account also has the same company logo.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Nord may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit.

The smartphone might feature a 16 MP front-facing camera in the punch-hole. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.

To recall, OnePlus is also launching an affordable smart TV in India on 2 July. It will be priced under Rs 20,000.

