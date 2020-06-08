Monday, June 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus to launch an affordable smart TV in India on 2 July, CEO Pete Lau confirms

The upcoming OnePlus TV may not have features like fancy design, 4K QLED panel and Dolby Atmos speakers.


FP TrendingJun 08, 2020 12:24:23 IST

OnePlus is going to launch an affordable smart TV in India next month. The smartphone maker entered into the TV segment last year in the country when it introduced OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to make the formal announcement. The CEO wrote, “It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community.” He also informed that the product will be unveiled on 2 July.

OnePlus to launch an affordable smart TV in India on 2 July, CEO Pete Lau confirms

OnePlus TV

However, he did not reveal any other details about the upcoming smart TV. The name of the product is also not known.

As it will be an affordable TV, the device may not have features like fancy design, 4K QLED panel, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

The smart TV, which the company launched in 2019, comes in a 55-inch screen size and makes use of the Quantum LED or QLED display technology. It has a 96 percent DCIP-3 score and 120 percent NTSC score which the company said was the highest in the world. The OnePlus TV has the Gamma Color Magic processor and 4K resolution.

It is powered by Dolby's audio and visual technologies. The Dolby Vision Atmos technology gives the OnePlus TV 40 percent more brightness and colour accuracy. OTT content on the OnePlus TV includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Zee TV and more.

The TV sports a sliding soundbar with eight speakers and a 50W sound output. It sports speakers with forward transmission system so that all the sound comes directly to users.

It has a thickness of 7 mm at its thinnest and a 95.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Netflix

Netflix app to be available on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs in latest OTA update

Dec 09, 2019
Netflix app to be available on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs in latest OTA update
OnePlus TV remote passes Bluetooth certification as launch becomes imminent

OnePlus

OnePlus TV remote passes Bluetooth certification as launch becomes imminent

Jul 12, 2019
Nokia smart TV equipped with JBL audio might debut in India next month: Report

Nokia

Nokia smart TV equipped with JBL audio might debut in India next month: Report

Nov 15, 2019
OnePlus fifth anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get price drop of Rs 3,000

OnePlus

OnePlus fifth anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get price drop of Rs 3,000

Nov 29, 2019
OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more

Aug 25, 2019
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far

Sep 26, 2019

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020