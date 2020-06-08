FP Trending

OnePlus is going to launch an affordable smart TV in India next month. The smartphone maker entered into the TV segment last year in the country when it introduced OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to make the formal announcement. The CEO wrote, “It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community.” He also informed that the product will be unveiled on 2 July.

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

However, he did not reveal any other details about the upcoming smart TV. The name of the product is also not known.

As it will be an affordable TV, the device may not have features like fancy design, 4K QLED panel, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

The smart TV, which the company launched in 2019, comes in a 55-inch screen size and makes use of the Quantum LED or QLED display technology. It has a 96 percent DCIP-3 score and 120 percent NTSC score which the company said was the highest in the world. The OnePlus TV has the Gamma Color Magic processor and 4K resolution.

It is powered by Dolby's audio and visual technologies. The Dolby Vision Atmos technology gives the OnePlus TV 40 percent more brightness and colour accuracy. OTT content on the OnePlus TV includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Zee TV and more.

The TV sports a sliding soundbar with eight speakers and a 50W sound output. It sports speakers with forward transmission system so that all the sound comes directly to users.

It has a thickness of 7 mm at its thinnest and a 95.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.